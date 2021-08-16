Allaire Village has 26th annual ‘Rolling Thunder’ car show
By Anthony Garcia
Posted by
Star News Group
4 days ago
WALL TOWNSHIP — Allaire State Park held the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Auto Show on Sunday Aug. 15 featuring over 200 classic cars ranging from the year 1915, to the 1996. The vintage and old-time cars were voted on with the most popular car from each decade, the overall best car in show and fan favorite receiving recognition.
