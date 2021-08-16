Key Takeaways From Patriots-Eagles Joint Practices
Curran: Key takeaways from Patriots-Eagles joint practices originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. A fairly fascinating day in Philly on Monday. Four stories of the day emerged. Starting on the field, both Cam Newton and Mac Jones scuffled some on the first of two fully-padded practices against the Eagles. The Patriots took another ding at the tight end position and that position of depth is shallowing out. The teams’ defenses both carried the day. And Newton spoke after practice acknowledging he hasn’t been told he’ll start against Miami in Week 1.www.nbcboston.com
Comments / 0