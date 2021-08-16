Wausau area obituaries August 16, 2021

Steven L. Knutson

Steven L. Knutson, age 58 of Wausau passed away unexpectedly at his home.

He was born on January 26, 1963 in Duluth, MN, son of David Olson and Nancy Androsky. At a young age he was adopted by Lloyd and Magdalena Knutson, and they raised him in Frederick, WI.

Music and guitars were Steve’s passion in life. He played guitar and backup vocals for many different bands throughout his life. His friends would describe him as a Great friend, talented musician, and a crazy fun-loving guy.

In 2003, at the age of 40, his life would change forever. He went from an only child, to the phone call of a lifetime. Steve had 7 siblings! He treasured each and every one of us, as we did him.

Steven worked for Gordon Aluminum in Wausau for many years.

Survivors include his father, David Olson of AZ; his seven siblings, Ronda (Franklin) Micu of AZ, Randy (Sarah) Olson of AZ, Jamie (Mike) Haakinson of IA, Kelly Christensen of WI, Brent (Renay) Olson of AZ, Jill (Paul) Hoye of MN, and Billy Christensen of WI; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Christensen, and his adoptive parents Lloyd and Magdalena Knutson.

A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St. Wausau. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service all on Friday at the funeral home.

You may leave messages and condolences for his family by visiting helke.com.

Lorenz “Larry” Wolfe

Lorenz “Larry” Wolfe, 84, of Rothschild passed away peacefully at home Friday evening August 15, 2021.

Larry was born in Wausau, WI, August 1, 1937, the son of Elmer and Ethel (Morrison) Wolfe. After attending Elcho High School, Larry enrolled at UW-Steven Point. Financially unable to continue, Larry moved to Milwaukee where he met Carol Ann Powichroski, his bride of 62 years. Married on July 25, 1959, the pair soon had two sons, Timothy and Michael. It was in those first years that Larry not only helped support his family, but also earned his first teaching license graduating from Antigo Teacher College. After a year teaching in the Bowler School District, Larry and his family moved to the Milwaukee area where he was the first in his family to earn a full 4-year degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Upon completion, Larry and his family moved to the Wausau area where he worked as a teacher, counselor, coach and administrator for parts of the next 4 decades. In future years, he would subsequently earn a Masters in School Counseling from Ohio University and a special Math certification from Drexel University in Pennsylvania. In 1973 Larry was blessed with a third son, Sheldon.

Larry’s passions were fishing, camping, attending his children and grandchildrens’ activities, coaching youth athletics (especially girl’s basketball), socializing at Burke’s Fireside Tap with his long time friend Larry Burke, and improving his community. Inducted into the D.C Everest Athletic Hall of Fame some achievements included starting 7th grade boys and girls basketball, junior high boy and girl soccer, junior high boy and girl cross country, junior high swimming and 9th grade girl softball programs. He was also instrumental in developing the intercity middle school volleyball program. Larry was President of the Junior High Valley Conference from 1980-1997 and was named WADA District 2 Athletic Director of the Year in 1997. In 1973 Larry, along with several neighborhood dads, recognizing the lack of youth baseball in the community, helped organize, fundraise and charter the RSW-area Senior League Baseball for boys and girls ages 13-15. He was President of the league for its first 8 years. In addition, he had been an active member of the Stettin Lions Club for many years.

Larry is survived by his wife Carol, two sons Michael (Noreen) Wolfe of Weston and Sheldon (Katie) Wolfe of Middleton, WI, his 7 grandchildren; Erin (Nate) Wendel of Omaha, NE, Paige Wolfe of Plymouth, MN, Ryanne and Kase Wolfe of Weston, Cody, Leah, and Brady Wolfe of Hazlehurst, WI and his niece Sandy Cribbs of Milwaukee. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his son Timothy, and his sister Betty.

Mass to celebrate Larry’s life will take place at 11:00 am Monday, August 30, 2021 at St Mark’s Catholic Church in Rothschild. There will be visitation the previous evening between 5:00-7:00pm on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Brainard Funeral Home – Weston. Final prayers before laying Larry to final rest will be given at the grave site at Elcho Community Cemetery in Elcho WI at 2:00 pm.

Marlene N. Handrick

Marlene Nora (Lemmer) Handrick, 81, of Wausau, died peacefully at home on Saturday August 7, 2021 in the care of family and Aspirus Hospice Care.

She was born February 26, 1940 in Marathon, daughter of the late Frances Hornung Lemmer and Aloys Lemmer, Marathon. She was preceded in death by her former husband, William Handrick, Springfield, VA, her brothers Marvin, Norman and Ronald Lemmer, and her daughter-in-law Susan (Erlewine) Handrick.

She is survived by her four children, Patrick Handrick, Wausau, Mark Handrick, Charlotte NC, Karen (Dennis) Literski, Wind Lake, Karla (Jon) Warnke, Wausau, and her grandchildren, Jacob & Kelsey Warnke, Nathan & Garrett Literski, Jackson & Leah Handrick. She is survived by her siblings Doris Heil, James Lemmer, Barbara Murkowski, George Lemmer, and many nieces and nephews.

For many years Marlene worked at Wausau Insurance. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and visiting with her sisters and brothers to play cards.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau, with visitation from 11:00-1:00. Helke Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Myron “Mike” Scheffler

Myron “Mike” Scheffler, 87, Edgar, died Friday, August 13, 2021 under the care of Interim Hospice at Applegate Reflections Assisted Living, Wausau.

He was born August 30, 1933 in Athens, son of the late Harold and Elsie (Ewan) Scheffler. On July 3, 1954 he married Darlene Haderlein in Milan and she preceded him in death on October 9, 2014.

Mike worked for many years as a machinist for Marathon Electric and later started Scheffler Roofing. He enjoyed playing Polka music with relatives, fishing, and playing cards. Church was important in Mike’s life and so was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

Survivors include his children, Gary Scheffler, Edgar, Janet (Al) Alama, Tempe, Arizona and Vicki (Kurt) Chroust, Apple Valley, Minnesota; grandchildren, Miranda (Steve) Diehn, Amanda Frazier, Dr. Matthew (Amanda) Chroust and Daniel Chroust; great-grandchildren, Kaden and Conner Frazier and Kennedy Esters; brother, Kenneth Scheffler; sisters-in-law, Emmie Scheffler and Lois Haderlein.

Besides his parents and wife, Darlene, he was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Krueger and Marion Kroll and a brother, David Scheffler.

Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Hope Lutheran Church, F4356 WI-97, Edgar. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Burial will be in Edgar Cemetery, Edgar.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hope L.C.M.C. at F4356 WI-97, Edgar, WI 54426

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Ronald C. Holbach

Ronald C. Holbach, 69 of Mosinee passed away at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield, on August 10, 2021. He was born to the late Sylvester and Margaret (Adams) Holbach on April 14, 1952.

He wed the love of his life on October 21, 1972, Linda (Neumann) Holbach they shared 49 years together , also his 2 four legged companions, Gracie and Dottie, Dottie was daddy’s little girl, brothers Jerry (Judy), Larry, Dennis (Leila), Glenn (Dawn) and one sister Lori (Dean Thorson) and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Sylvester & Margaret Holbach and Sister in Law Mary Ann Holbach.Ron enjoyed yard work.

He was a very generous and helpful man when his neighbors needed help. He would help without being asked, whether it would be yard work, tuning up a lawnmower, or blowing snow. Even though he was only home on weekends from driving semi.

Prior to working for Walmart Transportation he was an owner operator since 1981. He retired from Walmart Transportation in November 2019.

Ron and Linda traveled numerous miles together in his semi. Over 3 million miles logged in his career with many adventures and numerous friends. Ron was a very meticulous on how his semi looked. He also did his own maintenance on his semi.

He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Per Ron’s wishes no services are being held.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may expressed at HonorOne.com

Jeffry L. Ritter

Jeffry L. Ritter, age 74, of Wisconsin Rapids died peacefully in his home on August 4, 2021.

Jeff was born February 6, 1947, in Kentfield, California, to Garry Ritter and Mary Jane Slack. He married Mary Liebenstein on December 5, 1977, in Wisconsin Rapids. Jeff worked for Sparhawk Trucking for many years.

Jeff served in the Navy from 1964-1970. He was sent to the U.S. Naval Station on Midway Island in 1965. In 1970 he was honorably discharged.

Jeff loved racing, boating, camping, traveling, and wood working.

He was preceded in death by his lovely wife Mary Ritter.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Edith Merriam

Mrs. Edith Merriam, 96, formerly of Ringle, WI, went to live with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 12, 2021 while residing at her daughter’s house in Orland Park, IL.

Edith was born on July 6, 1925 in Highland, IN. She was the daughter of John and Agnes (Smit) Van Vuren. On May 22, 1946, Edith married Melvin Merriam at Birnamwood Christian Reformed Church in WI. They resided and operated a dairy farm in Ringle until their retirement. Her husband preceded her in death on December 31, 2001.

Edith was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a faithful member of New Hope Community Church, Wausau, and enjoyed participating in Bible studies and church events. She had many hobbies such as playing piano, gardening, reading, sewing, crafting, and bowling. But her primary purpose in life was her relationship to God and demonstrating His love to others through hospitality, words of encouragement, and acts of kindness.

Edith is survived by her three daughters and two sons, Lois (Larry) Vermaire, Joy (Steve) Oostema, Sandy (Gerald) Kraayeveld, Chuck (Peggy) Merriam, and Larry (Tammie) Merriam; two brothers, Dirk Van Vuren and Don Van Vuren; two sisters-in-law, Marsha Van Vuren and Karen Van Vuren; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa (West) Haneline, great-granddaughter Tessa McDaniel, and three brothers (John, Richard, David Van Vuren).

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, 11:00 am, at New Hope Community Church, 229375 County Road J, Wausau, WI. Pastor Larry TenHaken will officiate and interment will be at Forestville Cemetery, town of Easton. Visitations will be held from 6-8 pm on Friday, August 20, and one hour prior to the funeral service (10-11 am), both at New Hope Community Church. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com. Any memorials in Edith’s name may be given to New Hope Community Church.

Donald E. Hull

Donald E. Hull, 88 of Wittenberg, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021.

Don was born on May 6, 1933, the son of Eldred and Mary (Harning) Hull.

Don was a United States Army Veteran, serving from March 1953 until March 1955 during the Korean War. He was a member of the Bloecher-Johnson American Legion Post #502 for over 66 years.

On May 21, 1960, Don was united in marriage to Donna Lou Drews at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Wittenberg.

After his service to his country, he returned to Bowler to work with his father at Hull’s Service Station. He later ran the business after the unexpected death of his father. He later purchased ‘City Service’ in Wittenberg until he acquired a bulk gas delivery business. He also worked for over 20 plus years in the banking business until his retirement.

After retiring, Don and Donna spent over 20 years wintering in their Florida home. In Don’s younger years, he enjoyed cutting firewood, camping and snowmobiling with family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Donald is survived by his wife, Donna of Wittenberg; three daughters, Cheryl (Terry) Nillissen of Wittenberg, Patty (Mark) Kropf of Bowler and Carrie (Joel) Boldig of Tigerton; proud grandfather of Scott (Kim) Kropf of Bowler, Adam (Megan) Boldig of Altoona, Brianne (Tam) Mah of Milwaukee, Haley (Brad) Breaker of Tigerton, Brittany (Alex) Brauer of Wittenberg, Chandra (Kyle) Jochimsen of Stratford, Derrick (Kristy) Nillissen of Phoenix, AZ and Brenna Nillissen of Wittenberg; he is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Mabrey and Easton Kropf, Benjamin, Everett and Holden Boldig, Taeus Mah, Sienna, Kyleigh and Brantley Breaker, Jaela, Kinslee, Austin and Wyatt Jochimsen and Kyten Brauer and siblings, Shirley Hoffman of Gresham, Dorothy LePak of Shawano, Lois Blom of Appleton, Lyle (Carol) Hull of Bowler, Bonnie (Gary) DeWitt of Milwaukee and Debra Hull of Shawano and many other family members and friends.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Allan (Voni) Hull and brothers-in-law, Glen Hoffman, Robert LePak and Dennis Blom.

A funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, August 20, 2021 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Matthew Christians will preside. Burial with military rites will be held at Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg.

Visitation will be on Thursday, from 4PM to 7PM at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg and again on Friday from 10AM until the time of service at the church.

The family requests that people attending the visitation and funeral service please wear a mask.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com