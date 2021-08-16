Cancel
Premier League

Chelsea in talks with Lyon over Emerson Palmieri as Tuchel looks to cut numbers

The Guardian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLyon are in talks with Chelsea over a deal to sign Emerson Palmieri after missing out on Paris Saint-Germain’s Layvin Kurzawa. Thomas Tuchel is keen to decrease the size of his squad before the transfer window shuts later this month and Chelsea are prepared to sanction the sale of Emerson. The Italy international is below Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso in the pecking order at left wing-back and needs to leave to boost his chances of playing regularly this season.

