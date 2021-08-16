Cancel
Sketch released of alleged police impersonator wanted after pulling over N.J. drivers

By Noah Cohen
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police on Monday asked for the public’s help to find a man suspected of impersonating an officer and pulling over motorists in two towns earlier this month. A woman was driving around 2 p.m. Aug. 1 in Brick when she stopped her car because she thought a police officer was pulling her over, the New Jersey State Police said. The apparent phony officer pulled up behind her in an older model Ford Crown Victoria with a flashing blue dome light on the dashboard, officials said.

