Hall County, GA

Mask mandates issued for three Hall County schools as COVID cases rise

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo elementary schools and one high school in the Hall County School District will ask students and staff to mask up for a couple of weeks, starting Tuesday, Aug. 17. A statement Monday morning from district officials said all students, staff and visitors at Sugar Hill Elementary School will be asked to wear face coverings for the next two weeks. The school reported 10 positive COVID cases Monday morning - three students and seven staff members.

