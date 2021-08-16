Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Bell County First Responders hosting 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

fox44news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPLE, Texas – Bell County First Responder agencies will be honoring the lives of fallen first responders with a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the attack of the Twin Towers, which took the lives of 2,977 people. The event will take place on September 11 from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., and will pause for a brief ceremony at 8:00 a.m. at the Temple High School Wildcat Stadium – located at 415 North 31st Street.

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#New York City#Temple#The Fdny Foundation
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Texas GOP voting bill on fast track after standstill ends

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The sudden end of Texas Democrats’ 38-day walkout has put Republicans back on a fast track to pass a sweeping voting bill and is causing rifts among some Democrats who said Friday they felt “betrayed” by colleagues who returned to the state Capitol. Texas is the...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
CBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
Posted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Hurricane watch issued as TS Henri tracks toward New England

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters issued a hurricane watch Friday morning for Tropical Storm Henri ahead of its projected track toward the southern New England coast. Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in advisory. Impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday.
Posted by
Reuters

West struggles with Afghanistan chaos, Biden again defends withdrawal

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Chaos around the Kabul airport was so bad this week that the U.S. military was forced to use three helicopters to transport 169 Americans into the complex from a building just 200 meters (656 feet) away, the Pentagon said on Friday. As Western nations struggled...
Posted by
CNN

Georgia's governor signs order letting businesses ignore local Covid-19 rules

(CNN) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Thursday allowing businesses to disregard local rules regarding Covid-19 -- a move decried by Democrats, as coronavirus cases in the state rise. It was not immediately clear what impact the order would have on current local ordinances, such as mask...

Comments / 0

Community Policy