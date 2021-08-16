Bell County First Responders hosting 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

TEMPLE, Texas – Bell County First Responder agencies will be honoring the lives of fallen first responders with a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the attack of the Twin Towers, which took the lives of 2,977 people. The event will take place on September 11 from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., and will pause for a brief ceremony at 8:00 a.m. at the Temple High School Wildcat Stadium – located at 415 North 31st Street.