San Jose, CA

Police Identify Suspect Arrested in Hit-and-Run Death in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area
NBC Bay Area
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice on Monday identified a DUI suspect arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian Saturday night near downtown San Jose. Ismael Gonzalez, 43, was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 headed north on Almaden Avenue at a high rate of speed and ran a red light at Willow Street about 9 p.m., police said. The truck hit a man walking in a crosswalk and Gonzalez allegedly fled the scene, according to police.

www.nbcbayarea.com

City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
