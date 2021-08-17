Police Identify Suspect Arrested in Hit-and-Run Death in San Jose
Police on Monday identified a DUI suspect arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian Saturday night near downtown San Jose. Ismael Gonzalez, 43, was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 headed north on Almaden Avenue at a high rate of speed and ran a red light at Willow Street about 9 p.m., police said. The truck hit a man walking in a crosswalk and Gonzalez allegedly fled the scene, according to police.www.nbcbayarea.com
Comments / 0