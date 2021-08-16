Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

'Justice' on crime pandemic, COVID vaccine hesitancy

By Fox News
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," August 14, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Lawrence Jones in tonight for Judge Jeanine and at this hour, a crime pandemic continues to sweep across the nation and few cities have been hit harder than Chicago. One week ago, 29-year-old officer, Ella French was tragically murdered while conducting a traffic stop in the city.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Fox News

Fox News

523K+
Followers
110K+
Post
494M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lara Trump
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Shooting#Us Border Patrol#Border Security#Black People#Justice#Covid#Ella#F B I#French#Fox Business Network#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Public Healthstardem.com

Biden: U.S. looking at ‘legality’ of national COVID vaccine mandate; Fauci says ‘things are going to get worse”

WASHINGTON — The U.S government is looking at the legality of a potential federal nationwide COVID vaccine mandate, according to President Joe Biden. Biden said July 29 the U.S. Justice Department is looking at whether a national vaccine mandate can be imposed. “It’s still a question if the federal government can mandate the whole country. I don’t know that yet,” Biden said.
POTUSWashington Times

New wave of COVID-19 is not the fault of the unvaccinated

Why are President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publicly blaming and shaming “unvaccinated Americans” for this new wave of COVID-19? It’s time to think. Our own government is trying to demonize one group of Americans. Why?. This lie is so over-the-top, Pinocchio...
Public Healthmediaite.com

Jesse Watters Openly Misinforms Fox News Viewers By Claiming All Covid Hotspots ‘Are in Huge Democrat Cities’

Fox News personality Jesse Watters insisted, “we have to do away with all the politics and just try to get people vaxxed,” on Friday afternoon, which ordinarily would be a comment worthy of praise. However, in this instance, the call for a partisan ceasefire comment came mere seconds after his false political attack that “all of the [Covid] hot spots are in huge Democrat cities.” They are not.
POTUSWashington Post

An unvaccinated radio host is sick with covid. His family is ‘elated’ listeners are now getting the vaccine.

When his brother first caught the novel coronavirus, Mark Valentine did not think he was suffering too much. Phil Valentine continued posting regularly on Facebook, joked about his condition and even hosted a segment for his conservative talk radio show on WTN-FM in Nashville. He had chosen not to get the vaccine and frequently mocked Democrats’ campaigns to drive more people to get the shot. When the brothers spoke on the phone a few days after Phil tested positive in early July, he told Mark that he was already feeling better.
Public HealthAOL Corp

Here come the vaccine mandates

As the hypercontagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, more and more businesses and government agencies are pushing policy changes to mandate vaccinations against the virus. The latest flurry of changes arrived over the past week and stretch across many aspects of American life, including...
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Who can make you get a COVID vaccine?

Millions of Americans have chosen not to get a coronavirus vaccine. But with the shots readily available and virus cases ticking back up in parts of the country, a growing number of employers, universities and businesses are now issuing some form of a vaccine requirement. Under many of these orders,...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Trump estimates 100 million dead from COVID-19 without his vaccine efforts

Former President Donald Trump estimated up to 100 million people would have died from COVID-19 without his administration's efforts to spur the development of vaccines. If not for Operation Warp Speed, which was the name of the Trump administration’s initiative to develop vaccines quickly to protect the public from the coronavirus, Trump said the health crisis death toll would be similar to that of the Spanish Flu pandemic more than a century ago.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Americans have had it with vaccine refusers and anti-mandate politicians

We have turned a corner. Science-believing, vaccine-literate Americans no longer want to tiptoe around the hardcore vaccine refusers for fear of offending them or — mercy me — making them feel disrespected. Republicans who actively try to block responsible conduct are on especially thin ice. The vaccinated want their lives back — without the masks.
Proteststennesseestar.com

Commentary: Officer Fanone’s Bodycam Video of Capitol 6 Riot Still Not Released

At least one federal judge handling several Capitol protest criminal cases is paying attention to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s show trial about the events of January 6. Judge Thomas Hogan, 83, who has served on the D.C. District Court for nearly 40 years, referred to public testimony given last week by four law enforcement officers while he scolded a husband and wife over their involvement in the protest.
PharmaceuticalsFox News

'Ingraham Angle' on vaccine mandates

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on August 13, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is a special edition of the "Ingraham Angle". A week in an hour. While Obama's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy