Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

EXCLUSIVE: Genius Brands CEO Talks Growth Accelerated By Stan Lee, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Shaquille O'Neal, Rob Gronkowski

By Adam Eckert
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ: GNUS) announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results Monday. Genius Brands CEO Andy Heyward appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour" for an exclusive interview Monday. Genius Brands reported quarterly revenue of $2.3 million, representing a 318% increase year over year. Unique users of the company's Kartoon...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
67K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Lee
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Andy Heyward
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gnus#Kartoon Channel And#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
NBAfranchising.com

Shaquille O’Neal Owned Big Chicken Announces Big Franchising Ambition

NBA Hall of Famer Assembles Championship Team to Grow Popular West Coast Fast Casual Chicken Restaurant. August 17, 2021 // Franchising.com // LAS VEGAS - It’s franchise tip-off time for Big Chicken and Shaquille O’Neal’s championship brand is ready to rule the court. Today, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept...
NBAPosted by
Benzinga

9 Stocks With Shaquille O'Neal Ties

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the biggest figures for the NBA over the last three decades. During his 19 year National Basketball Association career, O’Neal won four NBA Championships and played for six teams. Earning nearly $300 million during his career, O’Neal has turned to investing in companies and a position as an NBA commentator to keep his fortune growing.
NBAPosted by
Footwear News

How Shaquille O’Neal Pushed Authentic Brands Group to Buy Reebok

Shaquille O’Neal once had his sights set on owning Reebok. Now, with the news of the brand’s sale to Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the former NBA athlete is one step closer to that dream. O’Neal has owned shares in ABG since 2015, when he sold the rights to his name brand to the company. On Thursday, the company behind dozens of brand and retailer acquisitions, including Forever 21, Barneys New York and J.C. Penney, entered into an agreement to buy the Reebok brand from Adidas. The mostly cash deal is worth 2.1 billion euro, or about $2.5 billion at current exchange,...
NBAYardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal wants Las Vegas to have NBA team

Shaquille O’Neal lives in Las Vegas part of the time and thinks the city should have an NBA team. O’Neal was interviewed by the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes regarding the Big Fella’s “The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation.” In the interview, they talked about Las Vegas possibly getting an NBA team. O’Neal seemed to hint one was coming.
NBAcdcgamingreports.com

NBA’s Shaquille O’Neal joins WynnBet as pitchman and adviser

Basketball great Shaquille O’Neal has signed on as pitchman and adviser to WynnBet, part of Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s interactive division, becoming the latest star to endorse the fast-growing business of sports betting. O’Neal will feature prominently in WynnBet’s advertising, attend in-person fan events and advise the company on its offerings,...
NBAthesource.com

Shaquille O’Neal to Sell Minority Stake of the Sacramento Kings

Shaquille O’Neal will have to sell his minority ownership share of the Sacramento Kings, according to a report. O’Neal recently became a brand ambassador for Wynn Bet, which is a gambling company. Due to his relationship with Wynn, he cannot have an ownership stake in an NBA team and will have to sell his position in the Kings.
SportsPosted by
Benzinga

Shaquille O'Neal To Become WynnBET's Brand Ambassador

WynnBET, the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN), has announced that former professional basketball player Shaquille O'Neal will become the app's new brand ambassador. O'Neal will provide his expertise to WynnBET as a strategic consultant. WynnBET will feature O'Neal prominently in its advertising campaigns across TV, digital,...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Look: Shaquille O’Neal’s Comment About Charles Barkley Is Going Viral

Over the past few years, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley have developed a love-hate relationship on TNT’s Inside the NBA. Barkley and O’Neal don’t actually despise each other at all, but they’ve both done an excellent job of making it seem as if they’re not friends. That’s why the latest comments from O’Neal left the NBA world laughing this Friday.
WWEPopculture

Paul Wight Reveals If He'll Take on 'Scaredy Cat' Shaquille O'Neal in AEW (Exclusive)

With Paul Wight now being in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) after spending years in WWE, fans want to see him and Shaquille O'Neal go at it in the ring. In June, O'Neal spoke to PopCulture.com about facing Wight and said he's ready to take him on "very, very soon." Recently, PopCulture.com caught up with Wight, who has a message for O'Neal.
NBAdukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: Shaquille O’Neal Loses His Temper

Today Shaquille O’Neal is a very large man but he has also mellowed. And when he was young he was not. If you have every stood close to him, it’s shocking because the guy is enormous. If you’re a player you kind of have some idea what to do, maybe, but if you’re a normal person and you imagine being one a court with him, it’s a surreal experience. He’s enormous. And as a young guy?
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Dwight Howard

On Friday night, former Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal delivered a ruthless line to current Lakers big man Dwight Howard. Earlier in the night, Howard posted a video to social media where he impersonated the Lakers legend. Howard made fun of the fact that Shaq said Giannis Antetokounmpo was the new “superman” – a moniker Howard picked up during the NBA dunk contest.
101 WIXX

Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson to perform at Shaquille O’Neal’s Las Vegas charity event

Shaquille O’Neal is hosting a charity event in Las Vegas and he’s tapped some stars to participate that are almost as big as he is. Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Imagine Dragons and Snoop Dogg will all perform at “The Event,” which will raise money for Shaq’s charity Foundation. The Foundation was created to help underserved youth in Las Vegas and Atlanta, and is partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities in Schools.
WWEComicBook

QT Marshall Admits He Lied to Shaquille O'Neal to Get Him to Do His AEW Dynamite Table Spot

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal competed in his first match for All Elite Wrestling back in March, taking down Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in a tag team match alongside Jade Cargill. But while O'Neal was on the winning team, he wasn't conscious when the match ended. That was because Rhodes hit him with a diving crossbody while the big man was perched on the apron, causing both men to crash through a table set up outside the ring. The instantly iconic spot was the obvious highlight of the match, but it took a bit of fibbing to get O'Neal to actually agree to the spot.
NBAPosted by
TheStreet

The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation Gala To Be Headlined By Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Imagine Dragons, Snoop Dogg

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation today announced details for "The Event," its first-ever fundraising gala presented by Pepsi Stronger Together and scheduled for Oct. 2, 2021, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The groundbreaking evening will feature an all-star lineup from the world of music and comedy, highlighted by performances from Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Imagine Dragons and Snoop Dogg—with more award-winning musical and comedy acts to be announced in the coming days.
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Dwayne Johnson Loses “Highest Paid Actor” Status to Another Hollywood Superstar

When it comes to some of the paychecks actors and actresses receive, many of us may be potentially floored by the amount. Although not every person will understand why actors can make millions off of films, we must remember that their notoriety, popularity, and talent often bring in audiences to see the film, making them valuable and essential assets to the production’s overall financial success. This gives many actors and their agents a lot of leverage when it comes to negotiating their contracts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy