John Whitman named chief executive officer at Chandler Hall
Chandler Hall, a senior living and care community in Newtown, announced that John Whitman has been named chief executive officer. In this role, Whitman provides vision and strategic direction, and oversees all continuum of care services offered at Chandler Hall, including rehabilitation and therapy programs. He said he’s passionate about providing quality, safe care and services that transform the experience of aging in the Quaker tradition, and fostering an atmosphere of performance excellence.lowerbuckstimes.com
