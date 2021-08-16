Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Langhorne - Levittown Times

John Whitman named chief executive officer at Chandler Hall

By Lower Bucks Times
Posted by 
Langhorne - Levittown Times
Langhorne - Levittown Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chandler Hall, a senior living and care community in Newtown, announced that John Whitman has been named chief executive officer. In this role, Whitman provides vision and strategic direction, and oversees all continuum of care services offered at Chandler Hall, including rehabilitation and therapy programs. He said he’s passionate about providing quality, safe care and services that transform the experience of aging in the Quaker tradition, and fostering an atmosphere of performance excellence.

lowerbuckstimes.com

Comments / 0

Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne, PA
611
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Langhorne - Levittown, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/langhorne-news/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice Care#Creating Opportunities#Independent Living#Continuum#Quaker#The Trecs Institute
Related
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Habitat for Humanity of Bucks receives $150,000

Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced the approval of $5 million in Keystone Communities Program grant funding for 41 revitalization projects in 21 Pennsylvania counties. In Bucks County, Habitat for Humanity is receiving $150,000 for its Home Repair Program. “The Keystone Communities Program helps Pennsylvania’s towns and cities enhance their quality...
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Bucks County Ancestry Fair is Oct. 2 via Zoom

The 15th annual Bucks County Ancestry Fair, “Solving Genealogical Mysteries with Maureen Taylor, Photo Detective,” is set for Saturday, Oct. 2 via Zoom. This event is hosted by the Bucks County Genealogical Society. In a day-long symposium, Taylor will present an overview of using photographs to augment genealogical research and...
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Hampton Times

Penn Community Bank announces several appointments

Penn Community Bank recently announced a number of appointments. Murphy has led the bank’s Residential and Consumer Lending department since 2013 and sales administration across the organization since 2019. In the new and expanded role, he will oversee the bank’s consumer banking functions, including retail banking, and consumer and small business lending. Murphy will also continue to lead the organization’s sales and service management processes.
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Bristol Times

Bucks receives $512,000 grant for homelessness prevention

Gov. Tom Wolf announced that nearly $1.5 million in Emergency Solutions Grant CARES Act funding is being awarded to assist Pennsylvanians experiencing homelessness and to prevent future homelessness across the commonwealth. “All Pennsylvanians need a safe place to live, and this critical funding will continue to help individuals and families...

Comments / 0

Community Policy