Russo's New York Pizzeria now open in New Caney

Here is a roundup of business news in and around Clear Lake and League City. Joe’s Crab Shack opened a boardwalk location at 7 Kemah Boardwalk, Kemah in late May. The informal chain serves baskets of fried seafood, popular seafood steam pots and oversized cocktails, as well as a new burger bar casual dining concept, per the restaurant’s website. Joe’s is open daily for lunch and dinner, with happy hour specials Monday through Friday. 281-334-9049. www.joescrabshack.com.