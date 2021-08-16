Cancel
New Caney, TX

Russo's New York Pizzeria now open in New Caney

By Wesley Gardner
Russo's New York Pizzeria, a nationwide pizza chain, opened a new location in late June at 21572 Market Place Drive, Ste. 100, New Caney. Located in Valley Ranch Town Center, the New York-style restaurant offers specialty pizzas, pastas, calzones and sandwiches, with menu items including a burrata pizza and truffle mushroom pasta. The Italian eatery—located in the space formerly occupied by RC's NYC Pizza & Pasta—also features an outdoor patio. 281-354-4815. www.nypizzeria.com.

League City, TX
Community Impact Houston

IMPACTS ROUNDUP: Bravo Party Shop opens at permanent location, and more

Here is a roundup of business news in and around Clear Lake and League City. Joe’s Crab Shack opened a boardwalk location at 7 Kemah Boardwalk, Kemah in late May. The informal chain serves baskets of fried seafood, popular seafood steam pots and oversized cocktails, as well as a new burger bar casual dining concept, per the restaurant’s website. Joe’s is open daily for lunch and dinner, with happy hour specials Monday through Friday. 281-334-9049. www.joescrabshack.com.
Houston, TX
Community Impact Houston

Ollie’s discount retailer coming soon to Cy-Fair

A new location of Ollie’s, a national discount retailer, is slated to open Sept. 15 at 10701 Jones Road, Houston, which was formerly a Target. Ollie’s buyers purchase overstock items, closeouts and manufacturer refurbished goods from well-known national brands. The store offers food, home goods, books, clothing, toys, sporting goods, pet supplies and electronics for up to 70% off brand name prices, according to its website.
Humble, TX
Community Impact Houston

96 Cafe to pair live music with southern Creole cuisine in Humble

96 Cafe plans to celebrate its grand opening Sept. 3 at 20026 Hwy. 59 N., Humble. The restaurant will feature live music and handcrafted cocktails paired with southern Creole cuisine. Menu items range from seafood gumbo and crawfish bisque to Cajun seafood pasta and jambalaya. In addition to lunch and dinner throughout the week, the restaurant will also serve brunch on Sundays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations can be made online. 346-567-2233. www.the96cafe.com.

