Russo's New York Pizzeria now open in New Caney
Russo's New York Pizzeria, a nationwide pizza chain, opened a new location in late June at 21572 Market Place Drive, Ste. 100, New Caney. Located in Valley Ranch Town Center, the New York-style restaurant offers specialty pizzas, pastas, calzones and sandwiches, with menu items including a burrata pizza and truffle mushroom pasta. The Italian eatery—located in the space formerly occupied by RC's NYC Pizza & Pasta—also features an outdoor patio. 281-354-4815. www.nypizzeria.com.communityimpact.com
