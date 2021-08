In landscape photography, the landscape isn’t the only element that determines the success of an image. For instance, you might be out to photograph a mountain, but how the sky appears still has a massive impact on the final look of the image. The sky works as a background for most landscape images and creates mood for your photos. If the sky looks bland, you’ll have a tough time getting a good photo. As you’ll see in the video, landscape photographer Gavin Hardcastle faces this same challenge. It’s no less than a nightmare for him: