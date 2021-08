On Saturday morning, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake shook the Caribbean, rattling the ground over a 300-mile radius and producing the longest-lasting tremor ever felt in the region. But no place was more affected by the sudden shift under the Earth's surface than western Haiti, including the city of Les Cayes, just south of the capital city Port-au-Prince. These vulnerable regions, still recovering from a similarly devastating earthquake that struck the region just a decade ago, saw infrastructure crumble, homes and buildings collapse, and daily life come to an abrupt halt as they were suddenly forced into a scramble to save lives.