I trust that this summer has been a time of refreshment, family, and fun. It was also a time of much work here on campus and in your own community for many of us. I believe we have all enjoyed some limited sense of a ‘return to normalcy.’ As we progressed through the summer I anticipated that the fall return of students and classes would be more ‘normal.’ The new Delta variant has challenged this in some ways and I want to address those with you in this brief note.