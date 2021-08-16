Pig (2021) Review
Bearded, bloodied and making his few words count, an entirely different Nicolas Cage shows up for this fascinating indie, neither a font of meme-able rage moments nor the Taken–like revenge thriller you may be expecting. The actor plays Rob, a woods-dwelling Oregonian whose prized truffle-hunting pig, Apple, is stolen in a scene of shocking home-invasion. We know little about what his life was like before that violent moment — not yet, at least — but the man who emerges from the tree line, more wild-eyed and haunted than the Cage in Alan Parker’s Birdy, is something we’ve never seen before. It’s like a Bigfoot sighting.www.empireonline.com
