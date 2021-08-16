Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Pig (2021) Review

Empire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBearded, bloodied and making his few words count, an entirely different Nicolas Cage shows up for this fascinating indie, neither a font of meme-able rage moments nor the Taken–like revenge thriller you may be expecting. The actor plays Rob, a woods-dwelling Oregonian whose prized truffle-hunting pig, Apple, is stolen in a scene of shocking home-invasion. We know little about what his life was like before that violent moment — not yet, at least — but the man who emerges from the tree line, more wild-eyed and haunted than the Cage in Alan Parker’s Birdy, is something we’ve never seen before. It’s like a Bigfoot sighting.

www.empireonline.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Alan Parker
Person
Alex Wolff
Person
Dustin Hoffman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Rain Man#Oregonian#Cage#Bigfoot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Portland, OREsquire

Nicolas Cage’s 'Pig' is a Fine Example of Pet Noir

Everyone knows that you don’t mess with Keanu Reeves and his puppy, but in Michael Sarnoski’s directorial debut, Pig, out today, it turns out that coming between Nicolas Cage and his porcine pal can also result in some serious, er, beef. In an attractively understated performance Cage pays Rob, a reclusive truffle hunter living in a cabin in the wild woods of Oregon. That is until his beloved truffle pig is stolen from him in a violent robbery that leaves him in unconscious and in a hot ketchupy mess.
Petsscreenanarchy.com

MINDFRAME(S) Podcast: PIG and Loss

For the past three years, I've been doing a podcast and of late it's been regular enough that it seems like a good idea to start posting episodes. It's called MindFrame(s) and my co-host Mike Cockerill and I like to think of it as a sometimes half-assed but always whole-hearted film conversation. We cover a little bit of everything but mainly tackle stuff we like. This most recent episode is about a movie we liked a lot: Pig.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Movie Review: ‘Pig’

Nicolas Cage is one of those actors who film historians will look back over his career and be puzzled at some, gleefully entertained by others and on same rare gems, he will be admired and remembered. Pig is a movie that is nothing that you can either predict nor walk in expecting some crazy Nic Cage moment. This is a movie that is very unique in its storytelling, themes and overall presentation that proves of how good Cage can be when given the right material.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Triaphilia (Review)

Director – Joshua Nelson (Faces of a Dead Woman, Pandora’s Nightmare) Starring – Chelsea Rose Barreto (Psycho-Therapy, Tales from the Waiting Room), Vincent Caprio (Orderly Disorders, Mysteries at the Museum), and Daniela Favaloro (How Can I Help You?, I…Have Issues”. Release Date – 2021. Rating – 3/5. A lot of...
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

New Releases: Val (2021) - Reviewed

Val follows the early life, mid-life, and present life of one of the most enigmatic public figures of the 21st century: Val Kilmer. In this intimate portrait of his life through home videos he’s recorded throughout decades of his career and the more quieter moments in his personal life, you get to see a deeper sense of the man than an interview ever could.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

New To Blu: Profile (2021) - Reviewed

Social media finds its way to the screen with this week's release of Profile on blu-ray. Initially screened in 2018, the movie was pushed to a 2021 cinematic release but struggled due to the coronavirus pandemic and was moved to the streaming market. This week it finally hits blu-ray after 3 years.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Cinematic Releases: The Stairs (2021) - Reviewed

You probably haven’t heard the name of first-time writer-director Peter ‘Drago’ Tiemann or his production company Wandering Dragon Productions. With a limited one-night-only Fathom Event screening as the only viewing option amid the ever-unfolding COVID-19 pandemic your chances of seeing his first movie, the supernatural woodsy low-budget practical effects driven creature-feature The Stairs, are next to nil for the moment. That’s a shame because as it turns out, Mr. Drago is a twenty-year plus industry veteran working on-set as a stunt-coordinator and second-unit director before mounting his first picture which echoes the drive-in homegrown old-school horror qualities of the recently released Pierce Brothers monster movie The Wretched.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Blu Review – The Wraith (Vestron Video)

Rating – 3.5/5. When I was in high school I made friends with a few guys that liked horror as much as me along with someone who mostly liked the same type as music as us but wasn’t so much interested in the movies. However, there was one horror film that he went on and on about. He was a car guy and would always beg us to find The Wraith for him so he could watch it.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Dealings (Short Review)

Rating – 3.5/5. Michael S. Rodriguez is an indie filmmaker that has really impressed me over the years. I’ve been following his work for several years now and I love watching how much he grows between each short and feature length film he releases. He’s delivered some seriously chilling horror tales along with some sci-fi fun and a few exploitation flicks with all of them receiving positive reviews from me. When he reached out to me to check out his crime short Dealings I was on board. I couldn’t wait to see what kind of new film he had crafted for us. Thank you Michael for reaching out!
MoviesEmpire

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Review

In an era where franchises are all the rage, Paramount is sitting on two behemoths of untapped potential. Despite big box office numbers, the Transformers franchise has missed more than it’s hit, while the G.I. Joes have barely been able to sustain any momentum on the big screen. Much like 2018’s Bumblebee, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins takes the most popular character of its franchise — who is traditionally mute in the series — and gives him a voice along with an origin story. Unfortunately, the results aren’t nearly as successful.
MoviesThe Independent

Pig review: Nicolas Cage’s terrific performance proves he’s more than a meme

Dir: Michael Sarnoski. Starring: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin. Cert 12A, 92 mins. I’ve become conflicted about the ongoing memeification of Nicolas Cage. All these internet compilations of him howling “How'd it get burned?” or “I’m a vampire!”, clipped from scenes in The Wicker Man or Vampire’s Kiss are, on one level, small celebrations of his unparalleled audacity as an actor. Very few could deliver a scene like the closing moments of 2011’s Drive Angry, where Cage chugs beer out of an enemy’s bloodied skull with the lackadaisical resignation of a dad at a Little League baseball game.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

New poster for Nicolas Cage action horror Prisoners of the Ghostland

With less than a month to go until the release of Prisoners of the Ghostland, Elysian Film Group has shared a new poster for the upcoming action horror from Japanese director Sion Sono, which Nicolas Cage himself has described as “the wildest movie I’ve ever made”. Check it out here…
Movieshorrorsociety.com

The Night (Review)

Rating – 2.5/5. The pairing of IFC Films/IFC Midnight and Shout/Scream Factory has brought some unforgettable films over the years. When I see that a collaborative release is announced I quickly rush to my email to see if I received a press release. Sometime ago Shout Factory sent out a press release for several IFC joint releases with one of them being the Iranian horror film. It looked very interesting so I reached out to Shout Factory to see if I could get a copy in for review. When it arrived I couldn’t wait to toss it in. I want to thank Shout Factory and IFC Films for sending this one my way!
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Dark Stories (Review)

Starring – Kristanna Loken (Bloodrayne, Lethal Weapon), Michelle Ryan (Doctor Who, Cockneys vs. Zombies), and Dominique Pinon (The Oxford Murders, Delicatessen) Horror anthologies were such a huge part of my childhood. During the beginning of my horror addiction I found myself obsessed with George A. Romero so Creepshow and Creepshow 2 was the foundation of my anthology love. Soon I was diving into Twilight Zone: The Movie, Tales from the Darkside: The Movie, From a Whisper to a Scream, and Tales from the Hood just to name a few. What makes a great anthology, at least to me, is the wrap around segment. If that doesn’t do a good job holding the other tales together then I struggle to enjoy myself.
CelebritiesBoston Herald

Stephen Schaefer’s Hollywood & Mine

Holland Taylor and Amy Irving both knew as children they would act for a living. Udo Kier stumbled into his 50 years-plus career-with-no-sign-of-stopping as a magnetically attractive young man who was cast just for his looks. Here, from recent BOSTON HERALD interviews, this trio recounts that distant, life-changing time. AMY...
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Criterion Corner: The Ascent (1977) - Reviewed

By now you’ve probably heard of Russian director Elem Klimov’s legendary WWII cinematic and hallucinatory waking nightmare Come and See thanks to the Criterion Collection’s recently re-released blu-ray edition, cementing the film’s status as an indefatigable film monument of formidable size and unspeakable horrors contained therein. But what you may not be aware of is that before embarking on his unforgettable 1985 Mosfilm modern classic is that Klimov was married to the equally towering presence of a film director named Larisa Shepitko and that she beat her husband to the finish line with her savage and bleak 1977 WWII drama The Ascent.
TV & Videoscgmagonline.com

Fantasia 2021 – Hellbender (2021) Review

There’s darkness in discovering a parent is not always acting in the best interest of their child. It sparked the crisis that spun out Tony Soprano, and was the first colossal twist in Run. Sometimes, parents’ actions are unexplainable to the youth that trust them, and the disconnect can add fury to the coming-of-age tale. Hellbender, the story of a mother and daughter duo left in turmoil by maturity, adds depth to its scares by questioning a parent’s motives.
MoviesEmpire

Jack O'Connell Joins The Latest Adaptation Of Lady Chatterly's Lover

Like the stories of Sherlock Holmes and Shakespeare's plays, DH Lawrence's Lady Chatterly's Lover is a work of fiction that filmmakers just can't stop adapting for screens big and school, like a cheeky child trying to check it out of the library. Netflix has a version in the works with The Crown's Emma Corrin starring and we now know that Jack O'Connell will join her in the film.
Moviesbostonhassle.com

FANTASIA INTERVIEW: Director Phil Tippett on ‘MAD GOD’

The animation and SFX legend talks his long-gestating stop motion opus. Part of Hassle film editor Oscar Goff’s continuing coverage of the 2021 Fantasia International Film Festival – click here to follow along!. Even if you’re not familiar with his name, you’re almost certainly familiar with the work of Phil...

Comments / 1

Community Policy