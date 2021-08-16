Cancel
Carson County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Gray by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 14:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carson; Gray The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 253 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of White Deer, or 14 miles south of Pampa, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include White Deer, Groom, Kingsmill and Lake Mcclellan. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

