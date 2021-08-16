Cancel
Cheney Criticizes Biden for Afghanistan Withdrawal

By Sam Haut
 4 days ago
On the Brian Kilmeade Show, Representative Liz Cheney talked about how devastating the withdrawal of American forces out of Afghanistan has been for the people there. "My view has been that having 2,500 to 3,500 U.S. forces on the ground to conduct counterterrorism, counterintelligence, to help us make sure that the Taliban wasn't able to take over, that they weren't able to continue to provide safe havens for al Qaeda, that that was an important deployment for our security, and we've watched just the absolute devastation in the last three or four days because of the determination that we needed to withdraw completely and because of the way that the Biden Administration is conducting the withdrawal."

