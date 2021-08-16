Cancel
Astronomy

Simulating nuclear cloud rise anywhere, anytime

By Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, understanding the behavior of a nuclear mushroom cloud was done with careful analysis of observations made during the testing era. Old photos, outdated film and incomplete weather data made precise calculations difficult. Now, with results published in Atmospheric Environment, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists are improving our understanding of nuclear cloud rise using a widely adopted and strongly validated weather modeling tool.

