Afghanistan rekindles nightmare, EU calls emergency meetings – 16/08/2021 – world

By Mark Robinson
Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the still recent memory of the migratory crisis experienced in 2015 and 2016 – where it welcomed nearly 2 million refugees – the European Union convened three extraordinary meetings after the capture of Kabul by the Taliban in Afghanistan. On Monday (16), the Security Council discussed how to remove...

wcn247.com

Refugee group: 32 Afghans trapped between Poland and Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish refugee rights group says 32 people who fled Afghanistan have been trapped for 12 days in an area between Poland and Belarus. The group called on Polish authorities Friday to allow them to apply for refugee status. Polish authorities are refusing to let them in, and Belarusian border guards will not let them return. Poland and the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia accuse Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of sending migrants across their borders with his country in retaliation for EU sanctions. The countries' borders also form part of the European Union’s external border. Most of the recent migrants traveling from Belarus are believed to be originally from Iraq and Afghanistan.
ImmigrationTimes Daily

Turkish leader: EU must act to forestall Afghan migrant wave

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The European Union should assist Afghans in Afghanistan and in neighboring countries to avoid a new migration wave, Turkey's president told Greece's prime minister in a telephone call Friday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

EU foreign chief calls fall of Kabul “catastrophe”

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief on Thursday called the fall of Afghanistan’s capital and the resurgence of the Taliban “a catastrophe” and “nightmare” that laid bare a failure of intelligence and trans-Atlantic cooperation. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell further criticized U.S. President Joe Biden for...
Foreign PolicyU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Videoconference with G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative of the European Union on Afghanistan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom and the High Representative of the European Union to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. All leaders underscored the imperative of safe passage for those who wish to leave Afghanistan and the need for an inclusive political resolution that protects the fundamental human rights of all Afghans. The leaders agreed that the international community’s relationship with the Taliban will depend on their actions, not their words. Secretary Blinken, the G7 Foreign Ministers, and the High Representative of the European Union also exchanged views on counterterrorism, humanitarian efforts, and refugee migration, agreeing to remain in close contact on all fronts. Secretary Blinken thanked his counterparts for their steadfast commitment to supporting the Afghan people.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan news – live: PM says Taliban to ‘be judged on actions’ as May says global Britain has disappeared

Boris Johnson today told MPs that the Taliban “will be judged on actions not words” and denied that the UK was unprepared for the events unfolding in Afghanistan.Opening the emergency debate today he said it was not true to say that the UK “did not foresee this” and said that Western nations had no option put to “pull out” of the country.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was deeply critical of the prime minister and said his judgement has been “appalling” and there has been “a failure of preparation”.Former prime minister Theresa May said the crisis in the region had been...
ImmigrationUS News and World Report

Austria Calls for 'Deportation Centres' to Host Afghans Near Afghanistan

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria, which has insisted that it plans to keep deporting illegal immigrants back to Afghanistan even as the Taliban seized Kabul, on Monday suggested setting up "deportation centres" in nearby countries as an alternative. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's conservatives have made a hard line on immigration central to...
Worlddallassun.com

NATO suspends all support to Afghanistan, calls for end to

Brussels [Belgium], August 21 (ANI): North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Friday announced that it has suspended all support to war-torn Afghanistan and called for an end to the violence in the nation following the Taliban's siege of Kabul. "Under the current circumstances, NATO has suspended all support to the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Russia offers to fly Afghans out of Afghanistan to other countries

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to provide its civilian aircraft to fly Afghan citizens from Afghanistan to other countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday. "We are ready to offer the services of Russian civilian aviation to provide flights for any number of Afghan citizens...
Protestsdallassun.com

Brussels: Afghan diaspora protest Taliban takeover

Brussels [Belgium], August 19 (ANI): Hundreds of Afghans protested in front of the European Commission, European Council, and the European External Action Service (EEAS) against the Taliban takeover and urged the 27-nation bloc to save people of Afghanistan from the terror group's inhumane regime. The protest was organised by the...
Sentinel

UK worried about Biden’s lonely Afghanistan policy – 08/18/2021 – world

In the UK, the chaotic exit from Afghanistan drew comparisons not with helicopters leaving Saigon, but with an earlier defeat: the Suez Canal Crisis of 1956, in which humiliated Britain was forced to withdraw from Egypt after failing. Nasser (1918-1970). The problem is that the UK had little influence over...

