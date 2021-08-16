How to Make a Summertime Fine Charcuterie Board with Crunchmaster Crackers

Fun fact: I LOVE A CHARCUTERIE BOARD, and one that mainly is healthy for you – is even better. As a Boss Babe on the go, often times a good charcuterie board is a perfect lunch and/or snack option for me. I look for quality ingredients that are both savory and will let me power through the rest of my day. Let’s be honest as well, a little indulgence too. If you aren’t familiar with Crunchmaster Crackers they are a healthy snack alternative for when I need that “crunch” Who knew a cracker could not only taste good but BE GOOD for you. Crunchmaster crackers are made from simple, wholesome ingredients, and that’s about it. What’s not? GMOs, gluten, and artificial flavors.