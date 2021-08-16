Cancel
NHL To Follow NFL’s Lead On COVID Vaccination Policies

By Mike Wennmacher
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been reported that the NHL has sent out a memo to all teams outlining the leagues Covid vaccination and protocols for the upcoming season. The biggest revelation in the memo is that the NHL is requiring “Any person whose job, role, position or access entails or entitles them to have personal interactions (within 12 feet) with Club Hockey Operations personnel (including Players) are required to be Fully Vaccinated.” This policy is quite similar to the one the NFL installed requiring all those that will have any type of in person interaction with players be fully vaccinated. The NHL protocols for players has not been finalized as of yet but if this initial memo is any indication look for that policy to be similar to the NFL’s policy as well.

