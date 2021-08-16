Man Stabs K-9, Injures Trooper Following Chase on NJ Turnpike, Police Say

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) — It was just before 2:30 a.m. on June 18 when officers were called out to a disturbance at the End Zone Bar & Grill in the 3000 block of West Parker Road. When police arrived they found a man who had been stabbed a number of times. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Plano detectives and enforcement from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) worked together on the investigation and identified four suspects who have been arrested. Jesus Ricardo Gomez, a 39-year-old male, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Leonardo Adam Sainz, a 48-year-old male, is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Abel Roman Castano, a 36-year-old male, is charged with assault bodily injury. Valerie Agapita Cordero, a 30-year-old female, is charged with assault causes bodily injury. Police say the investigation into the stabbing continues. No word on the current condition of the victim.