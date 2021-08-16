Cancel
Man Stabs K-9, Injures Trooper Following Chase on NJ Turnpike, Police Say

By David Chang
NBC Philadelphia
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man stabbed a K-9 and injured a state trooper following a chase that ended on the New Jersey Turnpike on Monday, police said. The ordeal began around 2:15 p.m. when state troopers from the Bellmawr Station responded to a report of a shirtless, knife-wielding man standing outside of his vehicle on I-295 near exit 28 in Bellmawr Borough.

