Kettering planning commission to consider indoor golf practice facility at NCR Country Club

KETTERING — The Kettering Planning Commission is expected to hear a proposal for an 8,000-square-foot indoor golf training center at NCR Country Club during its meeting Monday night.

The proposed facility would be located adjacent to the existing driving range and additional landscaping will be installed on the west side of the building to soften the view of the building from the people who live next door, according to city officials.

A report from Kettering City Planner David Roller shows the city does not expected any additional traffic to be generated by the facility since it would only be able to be used by existing members of NCR Country Club.

“The proposed facility would be used for indoor virtual golf and golf practice activities for NCR members,” the city said.

The city planning commission with hold a public hearing on the proposal Monday night at 7 p.m. in city council chambers.

