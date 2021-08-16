Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Raptors Have Made it Clear They're Not Shopping Pascal Siakam

By Aaron Rose
Posted by 
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NWKB0_0bTLeAzs00

The Toronto Raptors have made it clear that Pascal Siakam is part of their organization's future.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri reportedly has no plans on shopping the 27-year-old Siakam despite numerous reports to the contrary, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. Additionally, Siakam and Raptors coach Nick Nurse have reportedly gotten past whatever issues lingered after a confrontation between the two early last season.

"Sources say that part has long since been smoothed over (the two have been in semi-regular communication during the offseason)," Amick wrote. "Those types of things happen in every locker room during the course of a season — often going unreported. But it doesn’t appear to be the kind of thing that is hindering their ability to work well together."

Siakam's name has been connected to multiple teams this summer including the Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Clippers. However, while it may be true that Toronto has received calls about the former all-star, the Raptors have not been making calls to sell Siakam. That's an important distinction considering how often NBA executives call teams to inquire about all kinds of players without trades ever coming to fruition.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster has repeatedly quelled those trade rumors as well, telling both Sportsnet and TSN that people shouldn't put much stock into Siakam's name popping up. To him, it was just other teams trying to drum things up and create a fuss where there wasn't one.

Comments / 0

AllRaptors

AllRaptors

Buffalo, NY
103
Followers
436
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masai Ujiri
Person
Pascal Siakam
Person
Nick Nurse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Raptors#Athletic#Tsn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Packages to Land Golden State Warriors a New Star

After five straight seasons in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 as they persevered through injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Thompson was gone for the entirety of both campaigns, while Curry played just five games in 2019-20. With...
NBACBS Sports

NBA offseason grades: Lakers, Knicks, Warriors do well in free agency; Blazers, Pelicans bring down curve

While there are still a few key free agents yet to land with teams, the NBA offseason has slowed to a snail's pace as rosters have most of their pieces in place for the 2021-22 season. Free agency has started with a frenzy over the past few summers, and this year was no exception with All-Stars like Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker and DeMar DeRozan all switching uniforms.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Trade For Pascal Siakam

After another failed attempt to break ground in the Western Conference playoff bracket, the Portland Trail Blazers are still figuring out how to make the most of Damian Lillard's talent. The superstar point guard, who turned 31 in July, is nearing the back end of his prime and the Blazers...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Raptors: Can Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam duo work together?

It’s been a couple of days since the Toronto Raptors drafted Scottie Barnes with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Many Raptor fans were surprised with the selection, as Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs, who was taken by the Orlando Magic, was still available and Pascal Siakam is still on the team at the power forward spot.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

3 teams who should still try to trade for Pascal Siakam

After months of everyone assuming that Kyle Lowry would leave the Toronto Raptors, those assumptions turned into reality with Lowry joining the Miami Heat via sign-and-trade. This became an apparent reality even prior to the official start of NBA free agency. Amid the speculation of Lowry’s departure from the Raptors,...
NBABleacher Report

Trade Packages for Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal and NBA's Top Targets

The NBA's 2021 offseason is mostly over. Draft day produced a mega-trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers. The young players taken that night have shown plenty of talent at Summer League. And free agency is pretty much in the books. With the exception of the Westbrook...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Clippers trying to make run at Pascal Siakam trade?

The LA Clippers already have two members of the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 championship team in Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka. Now they may be trying to get a third. Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported Monday that the Clippers are “enamored” with Raptors big man Pascal Siakam. Anderson also notes that the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors have similar interest.
NBAbasketballnews.com

Kings showing interest in Ben Simmons, Pascal Siakam

Multiple sources tell The Sacramento Bee the Kings have shown interest in both Ben Simmons and Pascal Siakam, the two most prominent names linked to Sacramento since the trade and free agency frenzy began. Some remain skeptical the Kings can pull off that kind of deal, but McNair wants to make an impact move as pressure to win begins to build within the organization 11 months after he was hired, sources said.
NBAYardbarker

Fred VanVleet responds to Pascal Siakam trade rumors

Siakam blossomed into a legitimate star for Toronto during their 2018-19 campaign. His efforts earned him the Most Improved Player award for the year. Moreover, his added contributions helped the Raptors win their first NBA championship in their first-ever trip to the NBA finals. As the seasons came by, more...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors Don't Want To Trade Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam is a former All-Star who was part of the 2019 championship core for the Toronto Raptors. Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry are now gone from the franchise, and it looks as though Pascal Siakam will be the new face of the Toronto Raptors going into next season. Despite...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Raptors-Timberwolves trade is centered around Pascal Siakam

The Toronto Raptors have been one of the better teams in the NBA for close to a decade, but things have seemed to start to trend downwards over the last year or so. After they won their first championship in team history in 2019, Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green both departed Toronto, then the likes of Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka and others left last offseason.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Pascal Siakam News

There’s been a lot of speculation about Pascal Siakam’s future in Toronto over the past year or so. Siakam, an NBA All-Star in 2020, has been the subject of several trade rumors over the past season. However, his future in Toronto is reportedly clear. According to reports, the Raptors have...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ranking ‘enamored’ Pascal Siakam trade suitors based on fit

The Toronto Raptors are basically saying that they’re not open to trading Pascal Siakam unless someone blows them away. Translation: if some team gives them exactly what they’re looking for, Siakam could be on the move. While he and the Raptors are coming off a tumultuous season, Siakam is a...
NBAkingsherald.com

Kings Pulse: Chasing after Pascal Siakam w/ Louis Zatzman

Pascal Siakam has been mocked to the Sacramento Kings a ridiculous amount of times over the past month. For some insight on Siakam from someone who watches him much more than most Kings fans, I brought on Louis Zatzman, who covers the Toronto Raptors for Raptors Republic. To start, we...
NBAknbr.com

Warriors one of three teams ‘enamored’ with Pascal Siakam [report]

It seems like the Warriors offseason is almost over, but it could just be getting started. Golden State is reportedly one of three teams, along with the Kings and and Clippers, who are “enamored” in making a trade for the forward, according to a report by Jason Anderson in the Sacramento Bee.
NBANBC Sports

Report: Warriors among teams 'enamored' by Siakam trade

Warriors owner Joe Lacob has said that the chances of Golden State swinging a trade for another star this offseason are "unlikely," but that doesn't mean the Warriors aren't interested in going that route. The Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson reported Monday, citing league sources, that the Warriors are among the...
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA News: Raptors President Shoots Down Siakam Rumors

The Toronto Raptors looked to be close to blowing up their championship roster after a sign-and-trade deal with the Miami Heat saw Kyle Lowry be traded for Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa. Raptors vice chairman and president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri has since made it clear to Pascal Siakam’s...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Masai Ujiri’s parting message to Kyle Lowry after leaving Raptors for Heat

While Masai Ujiri knew Kyle Lowry’s time with the Toronto Raptors was coming to an end, it didn’t make the transition any easier. In fact, it got tougher for the exec. Lowry left the Raptors this free agency, joining the Miami Heat through a sign-and-trade deal. The veteran guard inked a three-year, $85 million deal with Miami to pair up with his good friend Jimmy Butler in a bid to contend for the championship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy