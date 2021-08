WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man attending a child’s birthday party jumped into action last weekend when an alligator latched onto the hand of its handler. A video posted on social media shows Donnie Wiseman leap onto the back of the alligator, forcing it to let go of the hand of the handler, KJZZ Channel 14 reports. The handler then talks with Wiseman as he continues to hold down the gator in shallow water.