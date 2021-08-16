Museum-Like Hotel Rooms
DDAA design house has completed a new hotel room, dubbed "framed function." This new guest room sits in the BnA Art Hotel in Tokyo, which features rooms produced by different artists. The design for the space is finished with plain white walls, exposed concrete beams, and an overside bed. The architects sought to create an environment that behaves like a painting while also remaining functional. The large white bed acts as a canvas as well as a place for rest.www.trendhunter.com
