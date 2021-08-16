Museum-Like Hotel Rooms

If you’re in the market for a superyacht with a view, Nick Stark Design may have just the solution. The Australian studio has unveiled a new concept, dubbed Project Grace, which is designed to immerse seafarers in prime ocean vistas while under sail. The striking vessel spans an imposing 210 feet and is characterized by a large amount of glazing detail. Central areas, such as the main saloon on the main deck, feature floor-to-ceiling glass windows through which guests can soak in the seascape. Think of it as your very own floating observatory. “It’s easy to forget that owners experience the yacht...