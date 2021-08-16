Cancel
Isabella, MN

Hot and breezy conditions linger

By Peter Kvietkauskas
cbs3duluth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis evening and tonight: The rest of the evening looks about the same, with mostly sunny skies overhead and temperatures falling into the low and mid-80s, and breezy conditions with winds out of the south between 5-10 MPH. This means fire weather is still a major concern. Yesterday a new fire, the Greenwood Fire, located 15 miles southwest of Isabella, MN, was detected. As a result of the smoke from the fire, an air quality warning has been issued for Northern Lake and Cook counties until Tuesday afternoon.

