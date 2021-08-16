Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
CBS LA

Search Underway After Woman Went Overboard In Pyramid Lake Near Castaic

By CBSLA Staff
Posted by 
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqbbM_0bTLcWxM00

NEAR CASTAIC (CBSLA) — A search was underway in Pyramid Lake where a person reportedly went overboard from a vessel late Monday morning.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department divers were searching the water for a woman said to be in her 20s near the 43100 block of North Pyramid Lake Road north of Castaic.

Deputies were flagged about the missing woman and were called in. Los Angeles County Fire was also helping to find her.

Authorities were calling the operation the “Pyramid Incident.”

Comments / 6

CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
70K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pyramid#Overboard#Accident#Castaic#Cbsla
Related
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Body Recovered From Pyramid Lake Following 27-Hour Missing Person Search

A dead body, believed to be the missing person reported at Pyramid Lake on Monday, was recovered by divers on Tuesday. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Parks Bureau divers located a body in the water of Pyramid Lake just north of Santa Clarita, according to Deputy Eric Ortiz with the LASD Sheriff’s Information Bureau (SIB).
Long Beach, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Woman Killed, 3 Hospitalized After 2-Car Crash In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — One person was killed and three others injured in a bad crash Monday near Long Beach Poly High. (credit: CBS) The two-car crash happened at about 1:40 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 21st Street. Police say a woman who was a passenger in one car was pronounced dead at the scene. Three more people were hospitalized with serious injuries. The intersection, which is just about a mile from Long Beach Poly High and Roosevelt Elementary School, remains closed for the fatal crash investigation.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Car Falls Out Of Parking Structure In Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Friday, the fire department responded to reports of a vehicle that appeared to have fallen out of a downtown Los Angeles parking structure. A red vehicle fell from a Downtown LA parking structure Aug. 13, 2021. (CBSLA) According to officials at the Los Angeles Fire Department, the call came in at about 5:38 p.m. The red sedan can be leaning against the outside of the structure located at 7th Street and Figueroa Avenue. There were no victims, officials reported. Police said they have not located the owner of the vehicle, though they are investigating how the car might’ve fallen out of the structure.
California StatePosted by
NBC News

Presumed remains of teen found 3 years after deadly California mudslide

Officials believe they have found the remains of a 17-year-old boy who disappeared three years ago in the Montecito, California, mudslide. Jack Cantin vanished — and was presumed dead — after the mudslide swept through the wealthy Santa Barbara County town on the morning of Jan. 9, 2018. A storm dumped a large amount of rain in a short time on areas burned in the massive Thomas Fire which raged in the region for weeks in December, officials said.
Temecula, CAValley News

19-year-old Temecula man dies after cliff jumping at Copper Canyon

Kason Ryan Adams, 19, of Temecula, jumped into the water from a large rock formation in Copper Canyon (Lake Havasu City) Saturday, Aug. 14, and never resurfaced, according to a report from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Those in the vicinity who saw the incident take place immediately began searching the water where Adams was last seen.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Woman Struck And Killed By Unmarked Department Of Homeland Security Vehicle While Walking Across 5 Freeway Lanes In Silver Lake

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An unmarked Department Of Homeland Security vehicle struck and killed a woman who was walking across the lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway in Silver Lake early Wednesday. The crash happened at about 2 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway, north of Hyperion Avenue. According to the CHP, a woman walking across the southbound lanes of the freeway was struck in the left lane by a 2019 Dodge Durango driven by 32-year-old Nicholas A. Desimone, who was identified by CHP Officer Patrick Kimball as a Homeland Security officer. Desimone remained at the scene of the crash and waited for emergency personnel, the CHP said. The 40-year-old woman, identified only as Jane Doe, sustained fatal injuries. Alcohol and drugs were ruled out as a factor for the driver, but usage by the pedestrian is under investigation, according to the CHP. Four southbound lanes were shut down until about 4:30 a.m. for the fatal crash investigation.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LAPD: Driver Fatally Hits Man, Pulls Into Sylmar Gas Station To Remove Him From Underneath Sedan

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A fatal hit-and-run crash is under investigation Monday in the Sylmar area. (credit: CBS) The crash happened at about 12:45 a.m. in Sylmar, where a man in his 50s crossing Foothill just south of Hubbard was struck and killed by a sedan. According to the LAPD, the sedan entered a gas station driveway area while dragging the man. So the driver backed up, apparently to dislodge the pedestrian, then turned around and drove south on Foothill Boulevard without identifying him or herself or trying to help the man. “I heard about it this morning so I had no idea this...
Los Angeles County, CASanta Clarita Radio

Man Identified As Body Recovered At Pyramid Lake

The person who divers searched for in Pyramid Lake for nearly 27 hours has been identified. J Valadez, 23, from Los Angeles was the person who reportedly “fell overboard” at Pyramid Lake Monday, said Lt. Kim, with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office. Around 11 a.m. Monday,...
Los Angeles, CAsignalscv.com

Coroner IDs Los Angeles man recovered from Pyramid Lake

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office released a partial name of the man whose body was recovered after he reportedly went overboard at Pyramid Lake on Monday. J. Valadez, 23, of Los Angeles, was reportedly found 60 feet underwater on Tuesday following an extensive grid search involving sonar equipment...
Monrovia, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Flames Rip Through 3 Homes In Monrovia

MONROVIA (CBSLA) – A fire damaged three homes in Monrovia early Thursday morning and forced the evacuation of a nearby apartment complex. Aug. 19, 2021. (credit: Jarod Coleman) The blaze broke out in the 200 block of West Walnut Avenue a little before 2:30 a.m. Video from the scene showed flames torching one of the homes and burning through a power line, which prompted the evacuation of the apartment complex. Monrovia Fire & Rescue crews responded. “When I came out the door I saw flames on the garage next door, it was completely engulfed in flames, and I looked over at the house in the back and it was starting to catch on fire as well,” neighbor Edler Butler told CBSLA. Aug. 19, 2021. (CBSLA) There were no reported injuries. The extent of the damage to the burned homes was unclear. The cause is under investigation.

Comments / 6

Community Policy