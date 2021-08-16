Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay slammed for piercing her newborn daughter Summer Moon’s ears ‘too early’

By Rachael Ellenbogen
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

VANDERPUMP Rules fans slammed star Scheana Shay for having her newborn daughter Summer Moon’s ears pierces.

The 36-year-old shared new videos and photos of her little one’s new jewelry and followers blasted her, saying it was too early for that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gt9cs_0bTLbU9h00
Scheana Shay revealed she got her newborn daughter's ears pierced Credit: Instagram @scheana
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvcXQ_0bTLbU9h00
Summer Moon showed off her sparkling studs in a few cute videos and photos Credit: Instagram/Summer Moon Honey Davies

On April 26, Scheana and fiance Brock Davies welcomed their daughter Summer Moon to the world, before announcing their engagement a few weeks later.

On the dedicated Instagram the new mom made for her daughter, the Vanderpump Rules star shared a video of the 3-month-old playing around with toys, a headband pushing her hair back, revealing earrings.

Fans loved seeing the baby enjoying her play time, but not everyone was happy with the sparkling studs in her ears.

“That’s ridiculous on a baby,” one follower slammed Scheana, who had revealed in the comments that she “just got them done” on her daughter.

'CHILD ABUSE'

Another angered fan saw the piercings online and wrote: “I don’t care if I get removed!

“Piercing a babies ears is CHILD ABUSE plain and simple!

“Disgusting 😡”

Some of the other negative comments toward Scheana’s decision appeared to have been deleted, as some followers defended the new mom by telling her not to pay atttention to all of the “haters” in the comments.

They added that she should ignore the “helicopter moms” and others posting photos of Summer’s earrings noted that anyone who didn’t keep their negative opinions on the matter “would be removed.”

Scheana has been sharing quite a few photos and clips of her newborn daughter after giving birth in April.

She and Brock began dating in November of 2019, and less than a year later the pair tragically suffered a miscarriage.

However, their hopes were restored when the Bravo star announced her pregnancy in October.

The new mom shared the scary health concerns she experienced just before she went into labor.

COMPLICATIONS

She told fans at the time: "Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated.

"I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome.

"My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum."

Last month, the pair announced their engagement, and Scheana shared several photos of her massive engagement ring.

Underneath a balloon arch reading "marry me," the rugby player proposed as his soon-to-be wife flashed her beautiful new jewelry to the camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nIUgF_0bTLbU9h00
Fans slammed Scheana for having her daughter's ears pierced too early Credit: Instagram/Summer Moon Honey Davies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SsQba_0bTLbU9h00
Scheana and her fiance Brock Davies welcomed Summer in late April Credit: Instagram

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
255K+
Followers
28K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scheana Shay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Vanderpump Rules#Vanderpump
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Lisa Vanderpump's Daughter Pandora Debuts Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet

Lisa Vanderpump has a good excuse to raise her glass high: The Vanderpump Rules boss is about to be a grandma. Lisa's daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, recently announced that she is expecting her first child with hubby Jason Sabo. And at an August 7 event in West Hollywood, the entertaining expert debuted her adorable baby bump — or should we call it a Vander-bump? — in a dreamy look.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Lisa Vanderpump Is 'So Excited' To Be A Grandmother Following Daughter Pandora's Pregnancy Reveal At World Dog Day Event

Lisa Vanderpump is officially going to be a grandmother for the very first time!. According to an exclusive with The Daily Mail, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, 35, revealed the happy news that she is pregnant while she attended the 5th Annual World Dog Day event in West Hollywood gushing, "Jason [Sabo] and I are beyond thrilled. It is such a blessing after such a difficult year for everyone."
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Lisa Vanderpump Teases an “Intense” Season 9 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Since then, the cast line-up has changed considerably, as original stars Stassi Schroeder Clark and Kristen Doute were fired for their previous actions toward Faith Stowers, while new additions Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens were axed for their past insensitive comments on social media. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were also let go ahead of filming for the ninth season.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Lisa Vanderpump Will Be a Grandma! Daughter Pandora Is Pregnant With 1st Child

She’ll be a grandma! Lisa Vanderpump‘s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, is pregnant with her first child. The Vanderpump Rules star’s daughter, 35, announced the news on Saturday, August 7, when she debuted her baby bump on the pink carpet alongside her mother, 60. They attended the 5th Annual World Dog Day in West Hollywood, California, which benefits the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, where the mom-to-be serves as marketing president.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Fans Slam Kelly Dodd Slammed For Editing Photos Of Her 15-Year-Old Daughter

Kelly Dodd doesn’t do anything quietly – or subtly – for that matter. Whether it’s calling Emily Simpson’s husband, Shane Simpson a wimp or screaming “who?” like an owl at Shannon Beador, Kelly gets off on confrontation. And ignorance. Prior to being fired from Real Housewives of Orange County, Kelly wore a “Drunk Wives Matter” hat and […] The post Fans Slam Kelly Dodd Slammed For Editing Photos Of Her 15-Year-Old Daughter appeared first on Reality Tea.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Lala and Scheana Send the Loveliest Congrats to Pandora Following Her Pregnancy Announcement

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay are sending their love to the next member of the Vanderpump Rules family to become a mom. After Lisa Vanderpump's daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband Jason Sabo over the weekend, the mom-to-be took to Instagram to show her gratitude for all of the support she has received. "Thank you for all your well wishes!" Pandora shared in a post on Instagram on August 8. "It made our @VanderpumpDogs World Dog Day even more special to finally announce our news that Jason and I are having a baby!"
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jana Duggar‘s Wedding Registry Surfaces: Stephen Wissmann Proposed?

Jana Duggar‘s wedding registry has surfaced and many are wondering if this means Stephen Wissmann proposed? As we previously reported, Reddit gets credit for leaking Stephen Wissmann and Jana Duggar‘s wedding registry. The question remains, however, is it real or fake? Is Jana Duggar really preparing to leave Michelle and Jim Bob’s house for good? Or, is there just a troll somewhere getting a good chuckle out of people discussing a nonexistent wedding because of a fake wedding registry?
Public HealthPopculture

'The Dark Knight' Actor Reveals His Son Died of COVID-19

Michael Jai White is opening up about the loss of his oldest child after the 38-year-old son of The Dark Knight actor passed away "a few months ago" due to COVID-19. White opened up about the tragedy in an Aug. 1 interview with VladTV, saying he was devastated to lose his first child, whom he had welcomed when he himself was just 15 years old. Watch the full interview with the actor below.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Kody Brown FINALLY Answers Fans: Does He Want A Fifth Wife?

There’s been a lot of speculations and rumors surrounding Sister Wives star Kody Brown introducing a fifth wife into the mix. As we previously reported, there was confirmation in their Sister Wives book that Kody has attempted to court other women — including a teenager — that rejected him and broke his heart. There have even been rumors that Kody did get married and there was a secret fifth wife people didn’t really know about. Likewise, some have speculated Kody Brown might actually just be seeking out a replacement for Meri.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kylie Jenner and Stormi are the queens of mother-daughter outfits

Kylie Jenner and Stormi are the queens of mother-daughter outfits. Since Kylie Jenner gave birth to her daughter Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018, the beauty entrepreneur has relied on the ultra-sweet appeal of matching mom-and-me clothing. Meanwhile, Kylie and Stormi have evolved from the coordinated baby and tracksuits we saw in the first few months of Kylie’s motherhood to complementary looks by Christian Dior, Missoni and Marine Serre, with Bottega Veneta’s glittering red being the most glamorous matchy matchy project to date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy