Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay slammed for piercing her newborn daughter Summer Moon’s ears ‘too early’

VANDERPUMP Rules fans slammed star Scheana Shay for having her newborn daughter Summer Moon’s ears pierces.

The 36-year-old shared new videos and photos of her little one’s new jewelry and followers blasted her, saying it was too early for that.

Scheana Shay revealed she got her newborn daughter's ears pierced Credit: Instagram @scheana

Summer Moon showed off her sparkling studs in a few cute videos and photos Credit: Instagram/Summer Moon Honey Davies

On April 26, Scheana and fiance Brock Davies welcomed their daughter Summer Moon to the world, before announcing their engagement a few weeks later.

On the dedicated Instagram the new mom made for her daughter, the Vanderpump Rules star shared a video of the 3-month-old playing around with toys, a headband pushing her hair back, revealing earrings.

Fans loved seeing the baby enjoying her play time, but not everyone was happy with the sparkling studs in her ears.

“That’s ridiculous on a baby,” one follower slammed Scheana, who had revealed in the comments that she “just got them done” on her daughter.

'CHILD ABUSE'

Another angered fan saw the piercings online and wrote: “I don’t care if I get removed!

“Piercing a babies ears is CHILD ABUSE plain and simple!

“Disgusting 😡”

Some of the other negative comments toward Scheana’s decision appeared to have been deleted, as some followers defended the new mom by telling her not to pay atttention to all of the “haters” in the comments.

They added that she should ignore the “helicopter moms” and others posting photos of Summer’s earrings noted that anyone who didn’t keep their negative opinions on the matter “would be removed.”

Scheana has been sharing quite a few photos and clips of her newborn daughter after giving birth in April.

She and Brock began dating in November of 2019, and less than a year later the pair tragically suffered a miscarriage.

However, their hopes were restored when the Bravo star announced her pregnancy in October.

The new mom shared the scary health concerns she experienced just before she went into labor.

COMPLICATIONS

She told fans at the time: "Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated.

"I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome.

"My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum."

Last month, the pair announced their engagement, and Scheana shared several photos of her massive engagement ring.

Underneath a balloon arch reading "marry me," the rugby player proposed as his soon-to-be wife flashed her beautiful new jewelry to the camera.

Fans slammed Scheana for having her daughter's ears pierced too early Credit: Instagram/Summer Moon Honey Davies