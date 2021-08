A convicted felon in Georgia was arrested and charged after he took to social media flashing a gun and threatened to shoot the judge handling his probation. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Micquel Deandre Gay on Monday, WSB-TV reported. He allegedly shared, in a 24-minute livestream, how he planned to shoot a Gwinnett County Superior judge who recently turned down a motion to end his probation, as well as others employed by the criminal justice system who got in the way of his planned rampage at the courthouse.