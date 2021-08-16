Pfizer, Moderna boosters approved for immunocompromised
Immunocompromised individuals who are fully vaccinated are now able to receive an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “We’re pleased that the federal government is taking steps to ensure individuals who are immunocompromised have the opportunity to receive another layer of protection against COVID-19,” said Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health Alison Beam. “The department is already working with vaccine providers on this important protection for these vulnerable Pennsylvanians. We are confident in our ability to meet the needs of this critical population by our previous successful vaccination efforts and current vaccine supply.”lowerbuckstimes.com
