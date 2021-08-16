Pfizer, Moderna boosters approved for immunocompromised

The approved COVID-19 vaccines rolled out over the past few months have all been proven to be highly effective in protecting against the virus. But now that months have passed since the first doses were first administered, questions over when people would need an additional shot to keep them effective are finally being answered by health experts and officials. Their decisions have been backed up by new research that has found supplemental doses can go a long way in keeping people safe from the virus, including one new study that found a Pfizer booster significantly protects those who are 60 and older.