David Haye vs Joe Fournier date: UK start time, TV channel, live stream, undercard for fight on De La Hoya vs Belfort

By James Orr
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
DAVID HAYE comes out of retirement to take on ex-pal Joe Fournier on the undercard of Oscar De La Hoya vs Vitor Belfort in LA.

Nightclub supremo Fournier, 38, has a pro boxing record of 9-0, while Haye, 40, hasn't fought since his fifth-round TKO loss to Tony Bellew in May 2018.

David Haye and Joe Fournier face off in LA

When is David Haye vs Joe Fournier?

David Haye vs Joe Fournier takes place on Saturday, September 11.

The fight is on the undercard of Oscar De La Hoya vs Vitor Belfort at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

It is expected the ring walk times for Haye vs Fournier will be around 3am BST, with the main event on at 4am.

Haye vs Fournier is set to be an eight-round pro fight NOT an exhibition, and will count on the records of both men.

The big card also features Anderson Silva vs Tito Ortiz.

What TV channel and live stream is David Haye vs Joe Fournier on?

A TV channel for the card has yet to be announced for UK television.

Though you'll currently be able to watch live on FITE.TV.

The streaming only service will provide the undercard and main event for $23.99, which is around £17.

You can also follow all the action right here on SunSport with our live blog.

How do the fighters compare

What have they said?

Haye: “This whole fight between us, came into existence when at dinner with a group in Mykonos we were asked who would win in a fight between us.

"I laughed, but out of respect for Joe’s ego suggested it would be close, maybe a draw - whilst winking to Joe.

"Joe’s straight-faced response was very different, he was deadly serious stating he would win in a fight today – I assumed it was just the tequila talking.

"And that’s exactly where it started. A boozy night in Mykonos, two alpha males peacocking with a crowd of girls.

"Fast forward two weeks, I remain happily retired from boxing, with no intentions to make a traditional comeback to challenge the monsters of the division but am fit and ready to prove my point against my overconfident billionaire buddy.

"I would’ve been more than happy to prove this point behind closed doors, I suggested a 4-round spar in my Hayemaker Gym in London, which would have been more than enough to shut him up.

"But for Fournier, the ‘Ric Flair’ of the boxing world, this would have done nothing for his ‘legacy’.

"Joe asked what it would cost to get me through the ropes one last time for an official fight, on a real stage.

"I told him it would have to be a package rivalling my last PPV blockbusters. A few calls with the lawyers, and here we are."

