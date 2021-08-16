Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UN council urges inclusive talks on new Afghan government

By EDITH M. LEDERER Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNHAC_0bTLZkKB00

The U.N. Security Council on Monday called for an immediate end to violence in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country, and for inclusive talks to form a new Afghan government that includes women.

In its first statement since the Taliban a day earlier ousted the U.S.-backed President Ashraf Ghani, who has since fled Afghanistan, the council stressed that Afghan territory should not be used by the Taliban or any other group “to threaten or attack any country.”

The U.N.’s most powerful body called for “urgent talks to resolve the current crisis of authority in the country and to arrive at a peaceful settlement through an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned process of national reconciliation.”

It said a new government must be “united, inclusive and representative — including with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women."

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate end to violence and urged the international community to unite to ensure that the human rights of all Afghans are respected. He said he was “particularly concerned by accounts of mounting human rights violations against the women and girls of Afghanistan who fear a return to the darkest days” in the 1990s when the Taliban ruled and barred girls for getting an education and imposed draconian measures on women.

“The world is following events in Afghanistan with a heavy heart and deep disquiet about what lies ahead,” Guterres said, and with the country’s future and the hopes and dreams of a generation of young Afghans in the balance, the coming days “will be pivotal.”

Afghanistan’s U.N. Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai said “there is no time for the blame game anymore” and echoed Guterres' calls for the council to call for an immediate halt to violence and respect for human rights, and to “prevent Afghanistan descending into a civil war and becoming a pariah state.”

He told the council he was “speaking on behalf of millions of people in Afghanistan, whose fate hangs in the balance and are faced with an extremely uncertain future,” including “millions of Afghan girls and women who are about to lose their freedom to go to school, to work and to participate in the political, economic and social life of the country,” as well as human rights defenders, journalists, academics, civil servants and former security personnel.

Isaczai, who was appointed by Ghani’s government said “Kabul residents are reporting the Taliban have already started house-to-house searches in some neighborhoods, registering names and looking for people in their target list. There are already reports of targeted killings and looting in the city."

“Kabul residents are living in absolute fear right now,” Isaczai added and appealed on the U.N. chief and the council not to recognize the restoration of the Islamic Emirate that the Taliban may impose.

Isaczai also called for the urgent establishment of “a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of those at risk of Taliban’s retributions and attacks” and for neighboring countries to open their borders to people trying to escape and for humanitarian goods entering the country.

The Security Council statement, drafted by Estonia and Norway, called for “an end to all abuses and violations” of human rights and international humanitarian law, without singling out the Taliban, and for immediate access for U.N. and other humanitarian personnel to provide aid, “including across conflict lines.”

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged that more than 500 tons of humanitarian aid — which the U.N. World Food Program says is sitting at border crossings taken by the Taliban — be allowed into Afghanistan immediately.

“All Afghan nationals and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so safely,” Thomas-Greenfield said, adding that the U.S. promises “to be generous in resettling Afghans” and “we need to all do more.”

Comments / 1

ABC News

ABC News

374K+
Followers
96K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Humanitarian Aid#Taliban#Un#The U N Security Council#U N#Afghans#The Islamic Emirate#The Security Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
WorldPosted by
Vice

Horrific Photos of Bleeding Afghans Contradict Taliban’s ‘Peaceful’ Vow

Following a speedy takeover of Afghanistan that blindsided the world, the Taliban has been trying to assuage widespread fears of violent repression that characterized its regime in the 1990s. But photos and video trickling out of the country suggest that the Taliban isn’t being as “peaceful” as it claims. Automatic...
Middle EastPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

UAE says Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is in the country

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The United Arab Emirates says it has accepted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his family for “humanitarian considerations.”. Ghani fled Afghanistan just as the Taliban approached Kabul. The statement carried by the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency on Wednesday did not say where Ghani was...
WorldU.S. Department of State

Joint Statement by The NATO Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan

The following is the text of a Joint Statement by The NATO Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan. 1. We, the Foreign Ministers of NATO, met today to discuss the difficult situation in Afghanistan. 2. We are united in our deep concern about the grave events in Afghanistan and call for an...
WorldMiami Herald

UN’s Guterres calls for immediate ceasefire in Ethiopia

UNITED NATIONS — U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called on the parties of the conflict in Ethiopia to come to an immediate ceasefire. "Humanitarian conditions are hellish," Guterres said in New York on Thursday. "It is time for all parties to recognize that there is no military solution and...
WorldUN News Centre

Secretary-General's press encounter on Ethiopia, Haiti and Afghanistan

Today is World Humanitarian Day and our thoughts are with humanitarians and the many millions of people that they strive to help every day. They are providing life-saving support in places like Haiti — where our hearts ache at the suffering and devastating toll from the recent earthquake. The UN is on the ground providing relief — including medical supplies and health care, clean water and emergency shelter.
PoliticsBoston Globe

Russia cautiously open to working with Taliban

MOSCOW - In the wake of the Taliban’s lightning takeover of Afghanistan, Russian officials moved quickly into a two-pronged approach: cautiously reaching out to the Taliban even as Russia expanded military exercises with Tajikistan along the Afghan border. In Russia, with its bitter memories of a failed Soviet occupation in...
WorldFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Taliban announces 'amnesty' and urge women to join government, but many Afghans remain skeptical

A Taliban official has announced a general "amnesty" for all in Afghanistan and urged women to join its government. After seizing control of the country over the weekend, the Taliban had attempted to portray itself as a more moderate ruling body than it was in the 1990s when they imposed a brutal regime. Many Afghans remain skeptical about the Taliban's intentions.
WorldShropshire Star

Charities urge Government to define targets when settling Afghan refugees

A scheme aimed at specifically helping Afghans fleeing the Taliban is expected to be announced. Refugee charities have urged the Government to set targets on the number of people it aims to settle in Britain who have fled from Afghanistan. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil a new...
Worldnorthwestgeorgianews.com

UN Security Council to meet on Afghanistan, UN chief urges restraint

New York — The UN Security Council will hold an an urgent meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on Monday, after the Taliban entered the capital Kabul. An open meeting followed by closed-door consultations was confirmed after a request from Estonia and Norway. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will address...
Voice of America

UN Chief Urges Taliban to Protect Afghan Lives

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that the “world is watching” Afghanistan during these “pivotal” days, as he called on the Taliban to exercise “utmost restraint” to protect Afghan lives and allow humanitarian assistance to reach those in need. “We cannot and must not abandon the people of Afghanistan,” Guterres...
Politics101 WIXX

EU foreign policy chief urges Afghan government to work with Taliban

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The Afghan government should engage with the Taliban to reach an inclusive settlement, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday as the militant group made rapid gains amid spiralling violence and worries of a refugee crisis. “We encourage the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to settle...

Comments / 1

Community Policy