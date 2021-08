The Infamous Stringdusters added a second leg to their upcoming fall tour. The excursion marks the band’s first full tour since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Scheduled for November, the second leg of the jamgrass quintet’s tour includes support from The Sweet Lillies at all but one show. The Infamous Stringdusters and The Sweet Lillies begin the run at Denver’s The Mission Ballroom on November 12. It’s then off to Salt Lake City for two nights at The Commonwealth Room with Boy Named Banjo opening on November 13 and The Sweet Lillies kicking off the action on November 14.