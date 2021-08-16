Rob Zombie's Munsters Reboot Shows Off Make-Up Effects for New Characters

The hype for Rob Zombie's upcoming reboot/remake of the classic TV sitcom The Munsters continues to amp up and the filmmaker has shared another new tease of what's going on behind the scenes. Zombie showed off some work from special effects creator Wayne Toth, who has collaborated with the filmmaker on many of his previous films, where a plaster fact cast is being assembled as well as a pair of gnarly teeth and some monster masks. One of these masks looks like a zombie while another has a label on it that reads "demon." Take a look at them yourself below!