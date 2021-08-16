The Last of Us Part 2 Multiplayer Game Could Feature Battle Royale Mode

Naughty Dog, which is the PlayStation first-party studio behind The Last of Us Part II, is clearly working on a multiplayer spin-off of some sort that is set within the same universe. Although this game hasn't been announced in a formal capacity just yet, Naughty Dog hasn't really tried to hide the fact that it's working on a more expansive version of the Factions multiplayer mode that was seen in the original The Last of Us. And while it might be a bit longer until we see what this game looks like, it seems as though one potential feature in the title could include a battle royale mode.