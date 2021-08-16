Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Last of Us Part 2 Multiplayer Game Could Feature Battle Royale Mode

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaughty Dog, which is the PlayStation first-party studio behind The Last of Us Part II, is clearly working on a multiplayer spin-off of some sort that is set within the same universe. Although this game hasn't been announced in a formal capacity just yet, Naughty Dog hasn't really tried to hide the fact that it's working on a more expansive version of the Factions multiplayer mode that was seen in the original The Last of Us. And while it might be a bit longer until we see what this game looks like, it seems as though one potential feature in the title could include a battle royale mode.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiplayer#Playstation#Factions#Pubg#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Apex Legends Bangalore Edition released

Respawn Entertainment is continuing its Legend-themed special editions of Apex Legends with the release of the Bangalore Edition. This latest edition of the game includes the Super Soldier Bangalore skin, Trusty Sidekick skin for the G7 Scout, the Mark of a Hero Weapon Charm, and the exclusive Striker Badge. Additionally, players will receive 1,000 Apex Coins to spend in the in-game store or on the Battle Pass.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Call of Duty Meets Among Us in New Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Mode

As part of next week's Season Five update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, a new mode named Double Agent will be added to the core playlist, and it seemingly plays a lot like Among Us. Ignore the questionable character models for a second and two teams are pitched against each other: one must set bombs throughout the map and kill undercover operatives while the other must track down and eliminate the explosive setters. Then there's the investigator, whose job it is to assist operators by finding clues that help the team work out who the double agents are.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Is Adding a Night Mode Feature

Xbox owners who are tired of getting blinded by sudden bursts of light from their consoles during gaming sessions late at night or early in the morning finally have a welcome feature coming their way. Microsoft announced this week its plans to test a new Night Mode setting which will allow people to dim their screens and add filters to the display among other customizations. The feature is still in testing, however, so it’ll be a while longer before it’s released across all Xbox consoles.
Video GamesComicBook

The Last of Us Part 2 Leak Reveals the Original Design of Shamblers

A new leak associated with The Last of Us Part II has revealed that one of the game's main enemy types used to have a very different look. To be more specific, this enemy in question is that of the Shambler, which is a type of Infected variant that players come across in-game somewhat often. Although this leak has shown that Naughty Dog always had a general idea of what the Shamblers would look like, this creature at one point had a very big difference -- notably with its butt.
Video Gamestribuneledgernews.com

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 8: Check redeem codes to gain rewards on the popular battle royale game

Aug. 8—Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 8, 2021: Where battle royale games are concerned, few games can match the popularity of well-known titles like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), Fortnite, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Apex Legends and, of course, Garena Free Fire. On the Google Play Store, the Free Fire game is currently ahead of BGMI, on the top-grossing games list for India. Gamers who participate must survive for 10 minutes to win, battling other players with a catch — they cannot regenerate until the next round begins.
Video GamesComicBook

Back 4 Blood Won't Feature Popular Left 4 Dead Game Mode

Back 4 Blood, the upcoming co-op zombie shooter which is meant to be a spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, has been confirmed not to contain a fan-favorite mode from the Valve-published series. Specifically, that mode happens to be a Versus Campaign, which would allow players to play through the same missions from the main game against other human players. While the lack of this feature has seemingly upset many prospective Back 4 Blood players, though, developer Turtle Rock Studios still has another plan when it comes to PvP.
Video GamesNME

‘Skater XL’ introduces free 10-player multiplayer skate mode

Skater XL, the physics-based skateboarding game which features real-world locations, has introduced a free multiplayer skate game mode. Developer Easy Day Studios released the mode earlier this week in a free update. Players can now skate with up to ten of their friends in the online mode or join a public room. The update also features the ability to save and replay footage in multiplayer, with the same level of functionality seen in single player.
Video Gamestechnave.com

The upcoming Halo Infinite could introduce a battle royale mode

During Microsoft's E3 conference, it was confirmed that the Halo Infinite will launch in Holiday 2021. Earlier, the first technical preview has also taken place from July 29 until August 1. Until now, rumour has it that Halo Infinite could include a battle royale multiplayer mode after a voice clip of announcer Jeff Stitzer yelling "Battle Royale" was leaked.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

THE LAST PLAYER:VR Battle Royale System Requirements

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290. Additional Notes: Fixed broadband connection recommended. Additional Notes: Fixed broadband connection recommended. PC System Analysis For THE LAST PLAYER:VR Battle Royale Requirements. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1080/Radeon RX Vega 64...
Video GamesComicBook

Halo Infinite Battle Royale Mode Reportedly Connected to Campaign

A new report claims that Halo Infinite's heavily rumored battle royale mode will have close ties to the game's campaign. Tom Henderson of DualShockers shared that information on Twitter, along with some other details he's heard about the mode. Xbox has already confirmed that Halo Infinite's multiplayer will be free-to-play, and Henderson speculated that the battle royale's ties to the campaign might be a way for Microsoft to convince more players to purchase the full game. In a follow-up Tweet, Henderson also clarified that he is not sure of the current status of the mode, including whether or not it might have been scrapped.
Video Gamespsu.com

Deal: The Last Of Us Part 2 Is $19.99 On GameSpot

Naughty Dog‘s emotionally-charged horror sequel The Last of Us: Part 2 is going for just $19.99 brand new on US retail giant GameSpot. This saves you $20 off the usual asking price, and basically means you’re able to pick it up for the price of one of Sony’s Greatest Hits titles.
ComicsComicBook

The Last of Us Part 2 Gets Stunning Anime-Inspired Fan Art

The Last of Us Part II released on PlayStation 4 last year, and since then, the game has earned a lot of passionate fans. One of these fans is 2D illustrator/concept artist Caro Oliveira, who decided to channel that passion into some incredible art. Oliveira has shared a number of different pieces that take key moments from Naughty Dog's beloved game, giving them an anime-inspired look. The redesigns for characters like Joel and Ellie are really impressive. It's enough to make any fan wish for a real anime series based on the games, but for now, we'll just have to settle for Oliveira's incredible fan art!

Comments / 0

Community Policy