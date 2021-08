The world revolution of decarbonisation is well underway with more than $2.7trillion (£2trillion) invested around the globe in renewable energy technologies that would reduce carbon dioxide emissions and help tackle the climate crisis in the coming decades (meanwhile the so-called “Biden plan” on infrastructure assumes that up to another $4 trillion will be invested into the US economy by the end of the decade – with clean energy at its core).The leading automakers commit themselves to eliminating diesel and gasoline engines by 2035 or even earlier, with China leading the world in producing up to 14.2 million electric vehicles...