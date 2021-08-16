Cancel
NXT TV Tapings Scheduled For After TakeOver

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Multiple episodes of WWE NXT will be taped next week from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. NXT TV tapings will be held after next Sunday’s Takeover 36 event, according to PWInsider. Word is that three episodes will be taped. The current plan is to...

WWEPosted by
The Spun

Former Pro Wrestling Star Has Reportedly Died At 62

Bobby Eaton, one of greatest and most well-known tag team wrestlers of all time, died on Wednesday night. He was 62. Eaton’s death was announced by his sister Debbie in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. “I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Rehires Two Fired WWE Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly brought back Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari as the full time backstage producers. It turns out he decided to fill up the backstage with talented veterans in producer roles. They have officially added two more on a full-time basis. The former WWE star Molly Holly had already started learning about the backstage duties after her WWE Hall of Fame induction, and she has worked backstage for both brands in recent memory.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Getting New SummerSlam Opponent?

John Cena recently made his return to WWE and feuding with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Finna Balor recently got in the mix when Reigns had accepted his challenge. But, during the contract signing, it was Cena who signed his name on the paper. Now, ‘The Prince’ is not giving...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Brother Leaks Sad Health News

Bo Dallas, who is the brother of former WWE star Bray Wyatt, had revealed that he is unaware of exactly when he suffered the neck injury and said that he had worked with WWE with a broken neck. Along with the likes of Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Cassie Lee, and Jessica McKay, Bo Dallas was released from WWE in April following WrestleMania 37.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Huge ‘Retirement’ News Leaks

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well and on top of that, he successfully defended it at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match previously.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Paul Heyman Stunned By WWE Firing Rumor

The former RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman recently opened up on the release of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson from WWE. During a Twitch stream last year, WWE star AJ Styles had shared his thoughts on how he felt Heyman played a role in the release of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena ‘Angers’ WWE Star With Jon Moxley?

John Cena recently found himself in some water that we all suspected would have been of the hot variety due to Cena alluding to both Jon Moxley and CM Punk in a promo that was heard as he went toe to toe with Roman Reigns on a recent episode of Smackdown. Much to our surprise, Vince McMahon praised John Cena’s work on the mic. Even though the boss is happy, that doesn’t mean that the entire locker room would be happy with the promo especially if you were also mentioned in the promo like Seth Rollins was….Seth Rollins ‘Rejects’ WWE Diva Romance Storyline.
WWEPWMania

Ric Flair Denies He’s The Man In Controversial Photo With Woman

Ric Flair took to Twitter this afternoon and said he is not the man seen in a photo making the rounds on social media. You can see the photo here:. Flair has been trending worldwide on Twitter this afternoon after someone tweeted a photo that allegedly shows Flair getting physical with a woman in public. Flair cannot be identified from the photo, and people are speculating that it is him based off the hairstyle. Twitter users have noted that it looks like the photo was taken on the Long Island Rail Road in New York.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Caught ‘Falling Asleep’ During Match

WWE star Roman Reigns recently was called out by John Cena at the latest edition of SmackDown. Fans got to see the showdown at SmackDown after the show went off the air, as @HeelAndrade took video of a dark match between John Cena and The Mysterios against The Uso and Reigns. The Tribal Chief was noted to be yawning during the match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion ‘Pulled’ From SummerSlam Card

WWE have not been shy lately as it pertains to either firing stars or putting stars on a forced hiatus. On top of all of that, WWE have now started pulling stars from their originally scheduled matches and switching them around at the huge upcoming pay-per-view, SummerSlam. While WWE is certainly losing big names, one would think that they would keep top stars happy, but this isn’t the case for one star that we are all fond of….CM Punk & Michael Jordan Huge AEW Rumor Leaks.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Teases The Most Anticipated Announcement In AEW’s History

Taking to his Twitter page, AEW President Tony Khan has commented on what he calls the “most anticipated announcement in AEW history at #AEWRampage.”. At the time of writing no such announcement has been confirmed for tomorrow nights show. Though, CM Punks’s return to wrestling has been widely speculated to be occurring at the show. Khan would also comment that; “A new era in AEW begins tomorrow.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Drops Bad Jon Moxley Bombshell

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently opened up on his former Shield stablemate, Dean Ambrose(now Jon Moxley in AEW). While speaking to Ariel Helwani, The Tribal Chief went on to reflect on his former stablemate’s recent performance in AEW. Roman Reigns claims he is better than Jon Moxley. Reigns said...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Backstage Note On Who Is Making The Call For WWE NXT Releases

A total of 13 WWE NXT Superstars (including one referee) were released from the company last night. The most recent releases is a continuation of a long list of departures that have also included Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and others. Previous reports have noted WWE President Nick Khan has been...
WWEPWMania

Former AEW Star Wants To Work With The Company Again Despite “Misunderstanding”

As previously noted, there were reports of former AEW star Ivelisse having legitimate heat with Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse responded to a fan’s comment about her being “unprofessional” during a match against Rosa on Dynamite. During an appearance on the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast, Ivelisse talked about which wrestling promotions...
WWEPWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (8/20)

The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air tonight live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. WWE has not announced any matches or segments as of this writing, but they are teasing a final pre-SummerSlam showdown between John Cena and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Tonight’s show should also include follow-ups on Baron Corbin stealing Big E’s Money In the Bank briefcase, and King Shinsuke Nakamura winning the WWE Intercontinental Title from Apollo Crews last week.
WWEPopculture

WWE Fan-Favorite's Daughter Joins Major Wrestling Promotion

A WWE legend's daughter will be competing in a major wrestling promotion next weekend. Earlier this month, it was announced that Bianca Carelli will be featured in NWA's Empowerrr pay-per-view on Aug. 28, and she will take part in the NWA Women's Invitational Cup. The winner of the match will earn a title shot at the NWA World Women's Championship at NWA 73 the following night. Carelli is the daughter of former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella (real name Anthony Carelli).
WWEPWMania

Ric Flair Reacts To Chris Jericho vs. MJF Match From AEW Dynamite

MJF defeated Chris Jericho by submission in the main event of the August 18th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite. Ric Flair, who is rumored to be joining AEW in the near future, commented on the match:. The crowd sang the entire “Judas” song for Jericho’s entrance:

