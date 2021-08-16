Field of Dreams - Ordered to Series by peacock

Days after the Kevin Costner-led Phil Alden Robinson-directed iconic 1989 baseball movie was turned into a Major League Baseball event, Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a TV series adaptation of Field of Dreams written by baseball superfan Schur. In fact, it'll be the first series Schur is personally writing since The Good Place ended last year. Peacock, the streaming home for the movie Field of Dreams, says "the series will reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved." The film was based on W.P. Kinsella’s 1982 novel about Shoeless Joe Jackson, the Chicago White Sox player who threw the 1919 World Series in exchange for money from a gambling syndicate. Field of Dreams was nominated for three Oscars, including best picture, adapted screenplay and score. “Field of Dreams is an iconic Universal film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon, that we could only have entrusted to Mike Schur,” said Universal TV president Erin Underhill. “His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans.”