Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Field of Dreams - Ordered to Series by peacock

By DarkUFO
spoilertv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEACOCK ANNOUNCES STRAIGHT-TO-SERIES ORDER OF "FIELD OF DREAMS" Series from Universal Television will be Written and Executive Produced by Michael Schur. · Peacock announced today a straight-to-series-order for FIELD OF DREAMS from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. · The series will be executive produced by Michael Schur...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Schur
Person
Seth Macfarlane
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Ed Helms
Person
Michael Schur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Television#Field Of Dreams#Universal Studio Group#The Gordon Company Rrb#Universal Pictures#Universal Film#Sierra Teller Ornelas#Universal Picture#Law Order#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
BaseballPosted by
Primetimer

Peacock orders a Field of Dreams TV series adaptation from Michael Schur

Days after the Kevin Costner-led Phil Alden Robinson-directed iconic 1989 baseball movie was turned into a Major League Baseball event, Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a TV series adaptation of Field of Dreams written by baseball superfan Schur. In fact, it'll be the first series Schur is personally writing since The Good Place ended last year. Peacock, the streaming home for the movie Field of Dreams, says "the series will reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved." The film was based on W.P. Kinsella’s 1982 novel about Shoeless Joe Jackson, the Chicago White Sox player who threw the 1919 World Series in exchange for money from a gambling syndicate. Field of Dreams was nominated for three Oscars, including best picture, adapted screenplay and score. “Field of Dreams is an iconic Universal film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon, that we could only have entrusted to Mike Schur,” said Universal TV president Erin Underhill. “His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans.”
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Peacock Hits a Home Run With Field of Dreams TV Series Announcement

Watch: How Kevin Costner Brought "Black or White" to Life. If Peacock builds it, they will come. The streaming platform announced on Monday, Aug. 16 that the Oscar-nominated 1989 baseball film Field of Dreams will be adapted into a TV series on Peacock. Per a press statement, the updated Field of Dreams show will "reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved."
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Manifest: Season Four? Warner Bros. TV in Negotiations with Cast for Netflix Revival

Manifest may be saved after all. Warner Bros. TV is working with the cast and writers of the series on new contracts for a possible revival by Netflix, per Deadline. In June, Netflix opted not to save the cancelled NBC series. However, Manifest’s continued success on the streamer caused Netflix and NBC Universal to rethink the show’s future. A renewal by NBC or a pick-up by Peacock were explored, but those options are now out. Netflix is still very interested.
MLBCollider

‘Field of Dreams’ Series Ordered at Peacock, Written by ‘The Good Place’ Creator Mike Schur

The recent MLB "Field of Dreams" Stadium game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox looks to have inspired Peacock to issue a straight-to-series order for a show based on Field of Dreams. The movie was released in 1989 by Universal and produced by Lawrence Gordon, who has agreed to sign on for the upcoming show. Michael Schur, of The Good Place fame, has agreed to write the series.
MLB/Film

‘Field of Dreams’ TV Series From ‘Parks and Recreation’ Creator Heads to Peacock

If you build it, they will come. Those words spoken in the film Field of Dreams apply to more than just baseball fields, apparently. Hot on the heels of the successful production put on by Major League Baseball, where the New York Yankees played a regular season game against the Chicago White Sox right across from the actual Iowa-based field from the beloved baseball movie, Peacock has given a straight-to-series green light for a Field of Dreams series to be produced by writer, creator, and super-producer Michael Schur, of Parks and Recreation and The Good Place fame.
MLBEsquire

Field of Dreams Becoming a TV Series Is Much-Needed Good News

If, for some reason, you're a superfan of 1989's Field of Dreams, this has been just about the best week of your life, hasn't it?. Last week, the MLB resurrected the ballpark from the cinematic baseball classic for a game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees. It was even more beautiful than you'd expect. (Seriously. Look at the photos.) Then, the MLB announced that the Field of Dreams game wasn't just a one-off thing, and that we'll see the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds in Dyersville, Iowa, in another iteration of the event set for 2022. If that wasn't enough? NBC's Peacock streaming service just ordered a straight-to-series TV adaptation of Field of Dreams, which will be helmed by none other than Mike Schur. You might know him from his major writing and producing roles in The Office, Parks and Recreation, and The Good Place.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Field of Dreams' TV Series Gets Series Order From Streaming Service

After more than 30 years since it debuted, Field of Dreams is getting a TV series adaptation, and it already has a series order at a major streaming service. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peacock has picked up the show, which is being developed by Mike Schur, creator of The Good Place. Schur, a huge baseball fan, will write and executive producer the series, along with Lawrence Gordon, who produced the Kevin Costner-starring film back in 1989. David Miner and Morgan Sackett (Hacks, Rutherford Falls) will co-produce as well.
MLBDecider

‘Field of Dreams’: Mike Schur to Adapt Kevin Costner Film into TV Drama for Peacock

If you build it, he will come — and to be clear, “he” is Mike Schur. The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator is about to hit a home run with his new series, bringing the hit Kevin Costner film Field of Dreams to the TV realm. Schur will adapt the 1989 feature as a scripted drama, which has been ordered straight to series at Peacock.
TV SeriesCollider

'Never Have I Ever' Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

Netflix has officially renewed the coming-of-age comedy TV series Never Have I Ever for a third season. The news was confirmed as part of the streamer's TCA (Television Critics Association) session, and announced by Netflix Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria. Season 2 of Never Have I Ever premiered last month to critical acclaim, so it's thrilling that the show will be returning for yet another season of romantic drama, high school antics, and heartwarming family moments.
TV SeriesSFGate

'Queer as Folk' Reboot From Peacock Adds 'Big Sky' Star Jesse James Keitel (EXCLUSIVE)

Peacock’s “Queer as Folk” reboot has added Jesse James Keitel as a series regular. The update is based on the landmark 1999 series from Russell T. Davis and is said to chronicle a diverse group of friends in New Orleans, whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. Keitel will play a trans, semi-reformed party girl who is struggling to grow up.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Punky Brewster - Canceled By Peacock After One Season

Peacock has opted not to renew Punky Brewster for a second season. The followup to the 1984 sitcom was headlined by the original series’ star Soleil Moon Frye reprising her role as the titular character who became a pop culture staple of the 1980s. Punky Brewster, which premiered in February,...
TV Seriesfoxwilmington.com

‘Punky Brewster’ sequel canceled by Peacock after show’s first season

Peacock has opted not to renew “Punky Brewster” for a second season. The followup to the 1984 sitcom was headlined by the original series’ star Soleil Moon Frye reprising her role as the titular character who became a pop culture staple of the 1980s. “Punky Brewster,” which premiered in February,...
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’: Daniel Dae Kim Stars in Season 2, and There Could Be More of the Anthology to Come

“The Hot Zone” quickly became National Geographic’s most-watched scripted series when its ebola-focused Season 1 premiered in 2019. Now, National Geographic is setting its sights on a new crisis for Season 2 in the form of the the 2001 anthrax attacks. The six-episode “The Hot Zone: Anthrax,” which stars Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn, will premiere on November 28 and will air over three nights. Kim, Goldwyn, and the series’ executive producers discussed the upcoming season during a virtual panel during the Television Critics Association 2021 Summer Press Tour on Wednesday. National Geographic’s synopsis for Season 2 reads: “With the world...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Pepper Ann’ to Stream on Disney Plus in September (TV News Roundup)

“Pepper Ann” is coming to Disney Plus on Sept. 8. The first three seasons of the fan-favorite ’90s animated series will be available to stream next month, with the release of Seasons 4 and 5 still unclear. Created by Sue Rose, “Pepper Ann” follows the adventures of its titular redhead character and her friends and family. Known for its witty parodies and infectious theme song, the series tackled topics including body issues, school work and being raised in a divorced, single-parent household. Kathleen Wilhoite is the voice of Pepper Ann, starring alongside Clea Lewis, Danny Cooksey, Pamella Segall, April Winchell, Cree Summer, Candi...

Comments / 0

Community Policy