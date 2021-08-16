Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

New WWE 24 Episodes On WrestleMania 37 Announced

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has announced new WWE 24 documentaries for WrestleMania 37 to air on Peacock/WWE Network. The WrestleMania 37 Night 1 special will air on Saturday & the Night 2 special will air on Sunday. Below are the promotional posters for the special episodes-

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Documentary#Wrestlemania 37#Combat#Peacock Wwe Network#Wwenetwork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
The Spun

Former Pro Wrestling Star Has Reportedly Died At 62

Bobby Eaton, one of greatest and most well-known tag team wrestlers of all time, died on Wednesday night. He was 62. Eaton’s death was announced by his sister Debbie in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. “I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Rehires Two Fired WWE Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly brought back Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari as the full time backstage producers. It turns out he decided to fill up the backstage with talented veterans in producer roles. They have officially added two more on a full-time basis. The former WWE star Molly Holly had already started learning about the backstage duties after her WWE Hall of Fame induction, and she has worked backstage for both brands in recent memory.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Brother Leaks Sad Health News

Bo Dallas, who is the brother of former WWE star Bray Wyatt, had revealed that he is unaware of exactly when he suffered the neck injury and said that he had worked with WWE with a broken neck. Along with the likes of Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Cassie Lee, and Jessica McKay, Bo Dallas was released from WWE in April following WrestleMania 37.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Eric Bischoff reveals what Goldberg will do at SummerSlam

With the approach of SummerSlam, the h*ttest pay-per-view of the summer, great returns to WWE have been kicked off. After John Cena made an appearance on Money in the Bank ending a year's absence, Goldberg also returned to the TV screens to start a feud with Bobby Lashley. Not all...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Huge ‘Retirement’ News Leaks

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well and on top of that, he successfully defended it at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match previously.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker & A-List Actress Bombshell Leaks

Margot Robie told WWE in a new video that The Undertaker was her favorite wrestler growing up. “I watched WWE growing up. My favorites were The Undertaker, and John Cena by the way.”. Thrice in a lifetime? Could we potentially see The Rock Vs John Cena in what would be...
WWEdailyddt.com

WWE Raw predictions: Brock Lesnar will replace Goldberg

WWE Raw is heading into WWE SummerSlam 2021. On this week’s go-home episode, there are two scheduled matches: Drew McIntyre vs. Veer & Shanky in a Handicap Match and Randy Orton vs. Omos in a Grudge Match. Also, Goldberg is scheduled to have a final face-off with Bobby Lashley. Will Brock Lesnar replace Goldberg in pursuit of Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship for a dream match at WWE SummerSlam 2021?
WWEPWMania

Ric Flair Denies He’s The Man In Controversial Photo With Woman

Ric Flair took to Twitter this afternoon and said he is not the man seen in a photo making the rounds on social media. You can see the photo here:. Flair has been trending worldwide on Twitter this afternoon after someone tweeted a photo that allegedly shows Flair getting physical with a woman in public. Flair cannot be identified from the photo, and people are speculating that it is him based off the hairstyle. Twitter users have noted that it looks like the photo was taken on the Long Island Rail Road in New York.
NFLWrestling-edge.com

WWE Smackdown Episode ‘Removed’ By FOX?

While some were lucky enough to catch the latest episode of Smackdown, this wasn’t everybody as some could not get Smackdown due to NFL games taking the block of time up in some local areas. Thankfully, not many areas were affected by this, but it surely made a lot of WWE fans unhappy as they couldn’t watch their favorite stars duke it out….Bobby Lashley Sends Bold Message To Bray Wyatt.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Bobby Lashley: Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, Drew Gulak Can All Become WWE Champion One Day

Bobby Lashley says he wants to work with many of the names that are already on Monday Night Raw and show how good they are. Bobby Lashley is currently the WWE Champion and it took him many years to get to that level and now, he is being put up against some of the most legendary names in the industry such as Bill Goldberg. However, while Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg are often talked about as dream matches for Bobby Lashley, Lashley says he wants to work more with some of the names that are already on the roster who maybe haven't gotten their chance to break through the glass ceiling.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

New WWE SummerSlam Title Match Revealed, Change To Singles Match

Randy Orton and Riddle vs. RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos is now official for WWE SummerSlam. The match was officially announced during tonight’s SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW. AJ defeated Riddle earlier in the night, but Orton later defeated Omos by DQ due to an attack by AJ. Orton was then double teamed until Riddle made the save. Orton then declared that Riddle has earned his respect, and that R-K-Bro is back. They shook hands and hugged as fans cheered them on. Riddle then announced that they would be challenging AJ and Omos at SummerSlam, and the match was later confirmed by the RAW announcers.
WWEringsidenews.com

Bobby Lashley Claims Brock Lesnar Will Return For WWE Title Match

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is one of the most legitimate athletes to have competed in the world of both MMA and pro wrestling. For a long time now Lashley has made it clear he wants to face off against Brock Lesnar in any way possible. Lashley still wants to face the Beast right now.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Teases The Most Anticipated Announcement In AEW’s History

Taking to his Twitter page, AEW President Tony Khan has commented on what he calls the “most anticipated announcement in AEW history at #AEWRampage.”. At the time of writing no such announcement has been confirmed for tomorrow nights show. Though, CM Punks’s return to wrestling has been widely speculated to be occurring at the show. Khan would also comment that; “A new era in AEW begins tomorrow.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Drops Bad Jon Moxley Bombshell

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently opened up on his former Shield stablemate, Dean Ambrose(now Jon Moxley in AEW). While speaking to Ariel Helwani, The Tribal Chief went on to reflect on his former stablemate’s recent performance in AEW. Roman Reigns claims he is better than Jon Moxley. Reigns said...
WWEPWMania

Former AEW Star Wants To Work With The Company Again Despite “Misunderstanding”

As previously noted, there were reports of former AEW star Ivelisse having legitimate heat with Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse responded to a fan’s comment about her being “unprofessional” during a match against Rosa on Dynamite. During an appearance on the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast, Ivelisse talked about which wrestling promotions...
WWEPopculture

WWE Fan-Favorite's Daughter Joins Major Wrestling Promotion

A WWE legend's daughter will be competing in a major wrestling promotion next weekend. Earlier this month, it was announced that Bianca Carelli will be featured in NWA's Empowerrr pay-per-view on Aug. 28, and she will take part in the NWA Women's Invitational Cup. The winner of the match will earn a title shot at the NWA World Women's Championship at NWA 73 the following night. Carelli is the daughter of former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella (real name Anthony Carelli).
WWEPWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (8/20)

The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air tonight live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. WWE has not announced any matches or segments as of this writing, but they are teasing a final pre-SummerSlam showdown between John Cena and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Tonight’s show should also include follow-ups on Baron Corbin stealing Big E’s Money In the Bank briefcase, and King Shinsuke Nakamura winning the WWE Intercontinental Title from Apollo Crews last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy