New WWE 24 Episodes On WrestleMania 37 Announced

Bobby Lashley says he wants to work with many of the names that are already on Monday Night Raw and show how good they are. Bobby Lashley is currently the WWE Champion and it took him many years to get to that level and now, he is being put up against some of the most legendary names in the industry such as Bill Goldberg. However, while Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg are often talked about as dream matches for Bobby Lashley, Lashley says he wants to work more with some of the names that are already on the roster who maybe haven't gotten their chance to break through the glass ceiling.