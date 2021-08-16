Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 14:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carson; Gray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CARSON AND WESTERN GRAY COUNTIES At 247 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of White Deer, or 12 miles southwest of Pampa, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 237 pm CDT quarter size hail was reported 5 miles southwest of Pampa. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Pampa, Panhandle, White Deer and Kingsmill. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH