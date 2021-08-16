Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carson County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Gray by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 14:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carson; Gray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CARSON AND WESTERN GRAY COUNTIES At 247 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of White Deer, or 12 miles southwest of Pampa, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 237 pm CDT quarter size hail was reported 5 miles southwest of Pampa. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Pampa, Panhandle, White Deer and Kingsmill. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gray County, TX
City
White Deer, TX
City
Pampa, TX
Local
Texas Cars
County
Carson County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy