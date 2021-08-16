Red Flag Warning issued for Casper Mountain, Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Casper Mountain; Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains; Natrona County, Casper BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 280...289 and 300. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In Southwest WY...Sweetwater. * WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 80s.alerts.weather.gov
