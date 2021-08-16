Cancel
Fremont County, WY

Red Flag Warning issued for Absaroka Mountains, North Shoshone NF by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains, North Shoshone NF; Yellowstone National Park RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...Strong Gusty Winds...and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Northwest WY...Fire Weather Zones 140 and 286. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Park. In Northwest WY...Yellowstone National Park. * WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated dry thunderstorms. * HUMIDITY: 14 to 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 80s.

alerts.weather.gov

