Campbell County, WY

Red Flag Warning issued for Johnson County, Casper BLM by NWS

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Johnson County, Casper BLM RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds...will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 281. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In North Central WY...Johnson. * WIND: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: 12 to 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 90s.

