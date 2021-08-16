Cancel
Lincoln County, WY

Red Flag Warning issued for Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations; Sweetwater County, Rock Springs BLM, Flaming Gorge NRA; Upper Green River Basin, Rock Springs BLM RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. the Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...Strong Gusty Winds...and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279. In West Central WY Fire Zone....278. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: 12 to 16 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to scattered virga showers and dry thunderstorms will develop over zones 277, 278 and the western half of 279. Showers will remain possible Tuesday night.

alerts.weather.gov

