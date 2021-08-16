Red Flag Warning issued for Owl Creek Mountains, South Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Owl Creek Mountains; South Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM; South Bighorn Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. the Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds...will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zone....285. In North Central WY Fire Zones...282...287. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Johnson...Washakie. * WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: 11 to 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the middle to upper 90s. Zone 285: High around 90.