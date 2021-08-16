Cancel
Jets Waive K Chris Naggar

By Daniel Chavkin
nfltraderumors.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Jets announced they placed K Chris Naggar on waivers Monday. This move leaves K Matt Ammendola as the lone kicker on the Jets roster. It’s worth mentioning that NFL teams have until Tuesday to cut their rosters down to 85 players. Naggar, 23, wound up going undrafted...

nfltraderumors.co

