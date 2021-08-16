Former Pro Bowl WR: Cowboys Are Super Bowl Contenders

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are major underdogs to win Super Bowl LVI after finishing 6-10 last season and third in the NFC East. However, some remain confident that they hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2022.

Former six-time Pro Bowl receiver-turned-TV analyst Brandon Marshall thinks the Cowboys' are a true contender in the NFC.

“The last two months, I’ve shifted,” Marshall said to TMZ Sports. “I think they’re gonna be a true contender. Dak Prescott, healthy. Defense, middle of the road; Super Bowl.”

Marshall, who played for six different teams during his 13 seasons in the NFL, retired in 2018 and is these days co-host on FS1's morning show First Things First.

He makes a good point when it comes to a healthy Prescott. The quarterback played in just five games last season because of a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle that ended his season. The latest health update is that Prescott is dealing with a muscle strain that sidelined him during the end of training camp and prompted two MRIs. Here is the latest on Dak's MRI Results: 'All good,' says Cowboys source.

There is reason to be optimistic that the Cowboys will be better in 2021, with Prescott and offensive linemen Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and La'el Collins healthy. The defense should benefit from addition of Dan Quinn at defensive coordinator and a full "normal" (not via Zoom) offseason to understand the scheme. The Cowboys currently have the 12th best odds (+3000) in the league to win the Super Bowl, according to FanDuel.

"I'd do anything known to man to get to a Super Bowl," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. "That's a fact."

Since the Cowboys' dominant run in the first half of the '90s, the team hasn't returned to the Super Bowl in 25 years. If they do, Marshall will be one of few to be able to say, "I told you so."