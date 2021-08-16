Cancel
YATCO Announces Official Partnership with Investor Media, a Trusted Platform for UHNW Individuals and Family Offices

By YATCO
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 4 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YATCO, the Official MLS and Ultimate SaaS Platform of Yachting™, proudly announces a new partnership with Investor Media, based in London. Investor Media provides UHNWIs, family offices and their advisors with expert and trusted information through private international events, magazines, and TV shows. Its media portfolio includes the IM TV Show, Yacht Investor and Family Office Investor magazines, which delivers insights on the best yachts available on the market from new construction, brokerage, charter, and lifestyle.

