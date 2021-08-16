YATCO Announces Official Partnership with Investor Media, a Trusted Platform for UHNW Individuals and Family Offices

The DC Universe is coming to Webtoon. Webcomic platform Webtoon today announced a partnership with DC Comics to collaborate on upcoming original webcomic series set in the DC Universe. These projects are designed as standalone series hoping to appeal to all fans, including those with no previous knowledge of the DC Universe and its history. Webtoon promises more details, including information about language translation, in the coming weeks. "I'm so happy WEBTOON is able to work with DC on bringing unique stories to our platform," said WEBTOON CEO, Ken Kim in a press release. "WEBTOON is a great bridge to a huge worldwide audience of young comic fans, and DC is home to some of the greatest Super Hero stories on the planet. The potential to express famous IP through our platform, which is mobile native and focused on ease of access – is super exciting." he added.